Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / J-K police file case after videos show Syed Ali Shah Geelani's body in Pak flag
india news

J-K police file case after videos show Syed Ali Shah Geelani's body in Pak flag

Syed Ali Shah Geelani, 91, died on Wednesday night at his residence after a prolonged illness.
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Meenakshi Ray, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON SEP 05, 2021 06:24 AM IST
Syed Ali Shah Geelani is seen in this file photo. (ANI Photo)

Jammu and Kashmir police have registered a case under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act after videos surfaced showing the body of hardline separatist leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani wrapped in a Pakistani flag and the alleged raising of "anti-national" slogans after his death, PTI reported citing officials.

According to the news agency, the Budgam Police registered the first information report (FIR) against unnamed people under various provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Police took cognisance of a video that showed Geelani's body draped in a Pakistani flag.

Geelani, 91, died on Wednesday night at his residence after a prolonged illness. He was buried in a quiet funeral at a graveyard in a nearby mosque in Srinagar’s Hyderpora early on Thursday. Police allowed only close relatives and neighbours to participate in the funeral at the graveyard that was completely sealed by the forces. Geelani’s family told reporters that the police forcibly took away his body and carried out the burial even before their relatives could reach Srinagar. They also accused the police of misbehaving with them.

RELATED STORIES

Also read | With Geelani’s death, Hurriyat stares at a leadership void

The situation across Kashmir remained peaceful on Saturday following Geelani’s death, even as several people were taken into preventive detention to maintain law and order, police said. "Today, the situation across Kashmir valley remained peaceful and no untoward incident was reported from anywhere except one minor pelting in Narkara area of Budgam," a police spokesperson was quoted as saying by PTI.

Also read | SAS Geelani: The man central to the separatist story in Kashmir departs

The spokesperson said several preventive measures have been taken to maintain law and order situations, including preventive arrests.

“People are yet again requested not to pay any heed to the rumours being maliciously spread by the anti-national elements especially across the border with an objective to disturb the prevalent peaceful atmosphere in the valley,” Vijay Kumar, inspector general of police (Kashmir), said.

The clampdown imposed on communications and movement following Geelani’s death was eased on Saturday. Mobile calling and broadband internet services were restored while other restrictions were partially removed in parts of Kashmir. Internet services on mobile phones were yet to be restored.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
syed ali shah geelani kashmir
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

International Day of Charity: Know its history and significance

Teachers' Day 2021: President Kovind to honour 44 meritorious teachers today

Breaking news: Biden, First Lady to visit all 3 sites of 9/11 attacks on Sept 11

Assembly bypolls to Mamata’s home seat, 3 others to be held on Sept 30
TRENDING TOPICS
Shehnaaz Gill
Horoscope Today
Taliban government
Tokyo Paralympics
Dengue outbreak
Sidharth Shukla funeral
Gold Price
Covid-19 cases
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP