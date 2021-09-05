J-K police file case after videos show Syed Ali Shah Geelani's body in Pak flag

Jammu and Kashmir police have registered a case under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act after videos surfaced showing the body of hardline separatist leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani wrapped in a Pakistani flag and the alleged raising of "anti-national" slogans after his death, PTI reported citing officials.

According to the news agency, the Budgam Police registered the first information report (FIR) against unnamed people under various provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Police took cognisance of a video that showed Geelani's body draped in a Pakistani flag.

Geelani, 91, died on Wednesday night at his residence after a prolonged illness. He was buried in a quiet funeral at a graveyard in a nearby mosque in Srinagar’s Hyderpora early on Thursday. Police allowed only close relatives and neighbours to participate in the funeral at the graveyard that was completely sealed by the forces. Geelani’s family told reporters that the police forcibly took away his body and carried out the burial even before their relatives could reach Srinagar. They also accused the police of misbehaving with them.

Also read | With Geelani’s death, Hurriyat stares at a leadership void

The situation across Kashmir remained peaceful on Saturday following Geelani’s death, even as several people were taken into preventive detention to maintain law and order, police said. "Today, the situation across Kashmir valley remained peaceful and no untoward incident was reported from anywhere except one minor pelting in Narkara area of Budgam," a police spokesperson was quoted as saying by PTI.

Also read | SAS Geelani: The man central to the separatist story in Kashmir departs

The spokesperson said several preventive measures have been taken to maintain law and order situations, including preventive arrests.

“People are yet again requested not to pay any heed to the rumours being maliciously spread by the anti-national elements especially across the border with an objective to disturb the prevalent peaceful atmosphere in the valley,” Vijay Kumar, inspector general of police (Kashmir), said.

The clampdown imposed on communications and movement following Geelani’s death was eased on Saturday. Mobile calling and broadband internet services were restored while other restrictions were partially removed in parts of Kashmir. Internet services on mobile phones were yet to be restored.