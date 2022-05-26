J&K Police says 26 foreign terrorists killed since January amid spurt in attacks

As many as 26 foreign terrorists affiliated to the Lashkar-e-Taiba and Jaish-e-Mohammad groups in Jammu and Kashmir were killed since January, news agency PTI quoted inspector general of police Kashmir zone Vijay Kumar as saying.

"So far, 26 foreign terrorists have been neutralised this year," Kumar said after three Lashkar terrorists were killed as security forces foiled an infiltration bid in Kupwara district on Thursday.

"Based on a specific input developed by police regarding an infiltration attempt by terrorists in Jumagund village in Kupwara, the ultras were intercepted by the army and police," a police spokesperson said.

Kumar said 14 of the slain foreign terrorists were from Jaish, founded by Masood Azhar, while 12 were affiliated to LeT set up by Hafiz Mohammad Sayeed.

Two Lashkar terrorists, who were allegedly involved in the killing of Kashmiri Pandit employee Rahul Bhat, were killed in an encounter in Bandipora district on May 13.

Two civilians – including Rahul Bhat - and three off-duty policemen have been killed in Kashmir in May by the terrorists as there has been a spurt in terror attacks of late in the Valley.

On Wednesday evening, Kashmiri TV actress Amreen Bhat was killed by three Lashkar terrorists in Budgam's Chadoora area, while her 10-year-old nephew was injured.

The Jammu and Kashmir Police said the nephew had a bullet injury on his arm. The nephew is receiving treatment at a hospital in the district.

On Thursday, PDP president Mehbooba Mufti questioned the Centre’s Jammu and Kashmir policy saying the civilian killings in Kashmir did not support the government's claims of normalcy in the union territory.

“In Kashmir, mournings have sadly become the norm & a daily ritual. Countless innocent civilians are killed in one way or the other & devastated families are left behind to pick up the pieces. What will it take for GOI to recalibrate their J&K policy to end this bloodshed?” Mehbooba tweeted.

In Kashmir, mournings have sadly become the norm & a daily ritual. Countless innocent civilians are killed in one way or the other & devastated families are left behind to pick up the pieces. What will it take for GOI to recalibrate their J&K policy to end this bloodshed? — Mehbooba Mufti (@MehboobaMufti) May 26, 2022

(With inputs from agencies)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON