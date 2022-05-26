TV actor killed, nephew hurt in Kashmir attack

Terrorists shot dead a 35-year-old woman, an artiste who worked in television shows and music videos, and injured her 10-year-old nephew at their house in Jammu and Kashmir’s Budgam district on Wednesday, police officials said.

The Kashmir Police said three Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists opened fired at Amreen Bhat in Chadoora area of Budgam in the evening. Bhat was popular on YouTube and Instagram for her videos.

“At around 1955 hrs, terrorists fired upon one lady Amreen Bhat D/o Khazir Mohd Bhat R/o Hushroo Chadoora at her home. She was shifted to hospital in injured condition where doctors declared her dead. Her 10-year-old nephew who was also at home received bullet injury on his arm,” the police said in a tweet.

J&K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha said: “No words are strong enough to condemn heinous terror attack in Budgam. Deepest condolences to family of Amreen Bhat & prayers for fast recovery of her injured nephew.We’re firmly resolved to demolish terror ecosystem that continues to receive reinforcement from across the border.”

Medical superintendent of Shri Maharaja Hari Singh Hospital, Kanwarjit Singh, said that the woman was brought dead to the hospital. “She had a bullet wound in her neck,” he said.

The area was immediately cordoned off to look for the three terrorists.

“Three terrorists of proscribed terror outfit LeT were involved in this heinous terror incident. Area has been cordoned off and search started. Case registered and investigation on,” the police tweet said.

On Tuesday, a policeman was killed and his nine-year-old daughter received critical gunshot injuries after terrorists opened fire on them in Soura area of the city.

The Bharatiya Janata Party’s spokesperson Altaf Thakur condemned the attack. “Yet another barbaric act of terror in Chadoora, Budgam. Inhuman face of militancy as even women aren’t being spared. Strongly denounce the cowardly act of killing of woman artist Ambreen in Chadoora and injuries to her 10-year-old nephew. Concrete steps must to end the vicious cycle of violence,” said Thakur.