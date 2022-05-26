3 Lashkar terrorists shot dead in J&K's Kupwara, infiltration bid foiled

Three terrorists affiliated with Pakistan-based outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) were neutralized in an encounter that broke out in the Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday morning, Kashmir Zone police said. Police launched an operation after receiving specific inputs on an infiltration attempt by terrorists in Jumagund village in Kupwara. The encounter started when the infiltrating terrorists were intercepted by the army and police.

“Based on a specific input developed by #KupwaraPolice regarding infiltration attempt of #terrorists in village Jumagund, Kupwara, an #encounter has started when the infiltrating terrorists were intercepted by #Army & #Police,” Kashmir Zone Police tweeted.

Providing an update on the encounter, IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar said that all three terrorists, affiliated with proscribed terror outfit LeT, have been killed and their identification is being ascertained. Kumar added that incriminating materials including arms and ammunition have been recovered from the terrorists.

The encounter comes a day after LeT terrorists shot dead a television artist who uploaded her songs on various social media platforms. Her 10-year-old nephew who was also at home received a bullet injury on his arm.

On Tuesday, The Resistance Front (TRF), a local offshoot of Pakistan-based LeT, killed an off-duty J&K Police constable, Saifullah Qadri, in front of his nine-year-old daughter at Anchar Soura in Srinagar, causing a strong resentment in the region. Police said the child tried to save her father when the militants opened fire on them. She received bullet injuries in the arm and her condition is stated to be stable.

