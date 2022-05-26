Kashmir: Outrage over J&K cop’s killing in front of minor daughter
There has been strong resentment over the killing of an off-duty J&K Police constable in front of his nine-year-old daughter at Anchar Soura in Srinagar on Tuesday evening.
Police said the child tried to save her father, Saifullah Qadri, when the militants opened fire at them. She received bullet injuries in the arm and her condition is stated to be stable.
Hours after the incident, The Resistance Front (TRF), an outfit affiliated with Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), in a statement on social media claimed responsibility for the attack.
The police said the nine-year-old daughter had come to save her father when he was targeted by gunmen. “Saifullah Qadri got martyred in a cowardly terror attack outside his home in Soura while he was on leave. His daughter was also shot in arm by terrorists while she came to his rescue,” Srinagar Police had tweeted on Tuesday evening.
Saifullah is the third policeman who was targeted by militants in Valley this month. Earlier, a police driver was killed in the Old City while he was on way to his duty. Last week, a cop was killed outside his house in Pulwama.
At the wreath-laying ceremony, Kashmir IGP Vijay Kumar had said that the attack on the Saifullah and his daughter should be condemned by civil society and family members of militants.
“Another unarmed cop killed, his little girl rushes to rescue him, shot at. If this is not terrorism then what is? How long we will just condemn? Let’s think how to put an end to it,” tweeted Bashir Manzar, editor of a Srinagar-based newspaper
Many even said that targeted attack will haunt the young girl. “It’s a big tragedy and the young girl will bear this pain through out her life. Seeing body of her father lying in a pool of blood. How long will people in Kashmir have to face this situation,” said Irfan Ahmad, a social activist.
-
Delhiwale: A place for Premchand
The shop consists of two rooms separated by a thin wall. One long shelf is devoted to the great Premchand. Along with his classic works like Gaban, Karmbhoomi, and Sevasadan, there is a huge selection of his short fiction, including the hauntingly titled Poos ki Raat.
-
NAS 2021: 'Delhi schools perform better in higher classes'
The survey is a national-level large-scale assessment which examines the competencies developed by students in classes 3, 5, 8 and 10, and is conducted every three years to make an overall assessment of the school education system. In Delhi, 64, 049 students from 1,602 schools, both private and government, participated in the survey which took place last year.
-
Yasin Malik’s conviction: Many got relief today, but I am not at peace, says slain IAF officer’s wife
Reacting to the life sentence awarded to Yasin Malik on Wednesday, the wife of slain Squadron Leader Ravi Khanna, Shalini Khanna, said, “Though many people would have got relief today, but I am not at peace”. Squadron Leader Khanna was among four Indian Air Force officials shot dead by car-borne militants of the Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front, allegedly including Yasin Malik, on outskirts of Srinagar in January 1990.
-
2 Gogi gang members nabbed, 2 guns seized
Deputy commissioner of police (outer north) Brijendra Kumar Yadav said that both the detained “sharpshooters” are minors. Yadav said, during questioning the two juvenile delinquents told the police that they were asked to avenge the killing of one Brahm Prakash, father of Kallu Khera alias Kapil who is a member of the Gogi gang. They said Prakash was killed on May 7 allegedly by members of Bawana’s gang, and senior members of their group told them to kill latter’s father.
-
Protests erupt in Srinagar’s Maisuma
Clashes erupted between supporters of Yasin Malik and security forces in Srinagar on Wednesday after a Delhi court sentenced the Kashmiri separatist leader to life imprisonment in a 2017 terror funding case. Protests against the court's verdict erupted in Maisuma – Malik's native place, a short distance from Lal Chowk – as his supporters and relatives arrived at his house and shouted slogans demanding his release.
