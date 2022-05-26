Kashmir: Outrage over J&K cop’s killing in front of minor daughter

There has been strong resentment over the killing of an off-duty J&K Police constable in front of his nine-year-old daughter at Anchar Soura in Srinagar on Tuesday evening.

Police said the child tried to save her father, Saifullah Qadri, when the militants opened fire at them. She received bullet injuries in the arm and her condition is stated to be stable.

Hours after the incident, The Resistance Front (TRF), an outfit affiliated with Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), in a statement on social media claimed responsibility for the attack.

The police said the nine-year-old daughter had come to save her father when he was targeted by gunmen. “Saifullah Qadri got martyred in a cowardly terror attack outside his home in Soura while he was on leave. His daughter was also shot in arm by terrorists while she came to his rescue,” Srinagar Police had tweeted on Tuesday evening.

Saifullah is the third policeman who was targeted by militants in Valley this month. Earlier, a police driver was killed in the Old City while he was on way to his duty. Last week, a cop was killed outside his house in Pulwama.

At the wreath-laying ceremony, Kashmir IGP Vijay Kumar had said that the attack on the Saifullah and his daughter should be condemned by civil society and family members of militants.

“Another unarmed cop killed, his little girl rushes to rescue him, shot at. If this is not terrorism then what is? How long we will just condemn? Let’s think how to put an end to it,” tweeted Bashir Manzar, editor of a Srinagar-based newspaper

Many even said that targeted attack will haunt the young girl. “It’s a big tragedy and the young girl will bear this pain through out her life. Seeing body of her father lying in a pool of blood. How long will people in Kashmir have to face this situation,” said Irfan Ahmad, a social activist.