Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / India News / J&K: Security forces gun down 2 terrorists in Shopian encounter
india news

J&K: Security forces gun down 2 terrorists in Shopian encounter

As per police officials cited by news agencies, the search operation turned into an encounter after the terrorists opened fire on the joint security forces, who hit back with retaliatory gunfire.
Security personnel in the Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir. (File Photo / ANI)
Updated on Oct 20, 2021 12:45 PM IST
Written by Joydeep Bose | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi, Hindustan Times, New Delhi

Two terrorists were killed on Wednesday in an encounter with a joint team of police and security forces in the Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir (J&K), the police said. The security forces had launched a search-and-cordon operation earlier in the day in the Dragad area of Shopian, after receiving intelligence inputs about the presence of terrorists. One of the slain terrorists has been identified as Adil Wani, who was active since the July of 2020 and was involved in the killing of a poor labourer at Litter in Pulwama. 

As per police officials cited by news agencies, the search operation turned into an encounter after the terrorists opened fire on the joint team of police and security forces, who hit back with retaliatory gunfire. In the ensuing operation, the two terrorists were killed, the officials said.

However, the identity and group affiliation of the other slain terrorist has still not been ascertained, police officials said, adding that an investigation is underway in this regard.

Last week, joint security forces had trapped top Lashkar-e-Taiba commander Umar Mushtaq Khandey during a similar encounter in the Pampore area of Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir.

Khandey is among the top militants who the security forces were targeting since a hitlist was released by the police in August this year. He was allegedly involved in the killing of two policemen at Baghat in Srinagar district earlier this year, inspector-general of police (Kashmir) Vijay Kumar said in a tweet.

RELATED STORIES

A total of 15 terrorists have been killed so far in the eight encounters conducted by the security forces after the recent civilian killings in Jammu and Kashmir, according to the police. After the killings of civilians, a number of terrorists had run away to south Kashmir, as per officials.

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
jammu and kashmir cops shopian clash shopian gunfight shopian encounter terrorist war against terrorism
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

‘First flight’s landing akin to paying obeisance to revered land’, PM in Kushinagar

Supreme Court sets aside 2-week furlough granted to Asaram's son Narayan Sai

Kovind to arrive in Patna today for Bihar assembly centenary celebrations

Namal Rajapaksa says ‘great honour’ to be on first flight to land at Kushinagar 
TRENDING TOPICS
India vs Australia
Horoscope Today
Uttarakhand Rains
Gold Price
Abhidhamma Day
T20 World Cup 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP