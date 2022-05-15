Home / India News / J&K: Terrorists target forces, civilian killed in crossfire during gunbattle
india news

J&K: Terrorists target forces, civilian killed in crossfire during gunbattle

The terrorists had fired on a joint patrol party of CRPF and Jammu and Kashmir Police's SOG near the bridge connecting Pulwama and Turkwangam in Shopian.
Security personnel cordoned off the area after a civilian was killed in crossfire during encounter with terrorists in Pulwama(AP)
Security personnel cordoned off the area after a civilian was killed in crossfire during encounter with terrorists in Pulwama(AP)
Published on May 15, 2022 02:27 PM IST
Copy Link
ByHT News Desk

A civilian was killed in the crossfire between security forces and terrorists in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir. 

The terrorists had fired on a joint patrol party of CRPF and Jammu and Kashmir Police's SOG near the bridge connecting Pulwama and Turkwangam in Shopian. During the exchange of fire between the security forces and terrorists, a civilian named Shoaib Ganie was injured, police officials said.

He was taken to the district hospital in Pulwama for treatment where he succumbed to his injuries. The terrorists managed to slip into nearby orchards, the officials said.

The search operation is underway. A case has been registered and investigation been taken up.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

Topics
jammu and kashmir terrorist
jammu and kashmir terrorist
Close Story

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, May 15, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out