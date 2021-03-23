Home / India News / J’khand assembly okays bill to ban hookah bars, tobacco sale to persons under 21
The assembly passed the Cigarette and Other Tobacco Products (Prohibition of Advertisement and Regulation of Trade and Commerce, Production, Supply & Distribution Jharkhand Amendment) Bill on Monday to amend the Cigarette and Other Tobacco Products Act, 2003
PUBLISHED ON MAR 23, 2021 02:49 PM IST
The Jharkhand assembly has passed a bill to ban hookah bars and the sale of tobacco products to anyone aged under 21 in the state. The bill also provides for an increase in the fine for spitting in public to 1,000 from 200 and extends the ban on the sale of tobacco products outside educational institutions and within a 100 metres radius of hospitals, offices, courts and other public buildings.

As per the Global Adult Tobacco Survey, at least 59.7% of the men, 17% of women, and overall, 38.9% of adults in Jharkhand either smoke or consume tobacco products.

The bill provides for between 50,000 to 1 lakh fine besides a jail term of up to three years and not less than 1 year to ensure a complete ban on hookah bars.

