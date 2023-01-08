J&K's Dhangri pays tribute to terror attack victims as death toll mounts to 7

Dhangri, the village in Rajouri disrict of Jammu which witnessed horrific terror attacks killing seven civilians including two children, observed a complete shutdown as a mark of tribute to the victims. This comes on a day when the Indian Army gunned down two terrorists in Balakote sector of Mendhar. The residents of Dhangri took out a procession, as an Innova SUV geared up to take the ashes of six victims to Haridwar. This comes on the day when the toll in the January 1 and 2 terror attack mounted to seven. BJP MP Jugal Kishore Sharma and J&K BJP president Ravinder Raina were present at the spotPrince, 22, the brother of Deepak Kumar who was among the four people shot dead in the firing by suspected Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorists on the first day of attack, succumbed to his injuries at GMC Jammu.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

According to the J&K Police, the two terrorists had arrived in a car on January 1 and opened fire at three places separated by a distance of 50 metres from each other. Six people were injured in the firing.His cousins Vihan (4) and Samiksha (16) were killed in an IED blast on January 2 at their house where the terrorists had opened fire the previous day. The IED with a timer was planted at the gate of the house in a gunny bag. A total of 15 people were injured in the terror attacks which struck the union territory on New Year.The home ministry had rushed 18 companies of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) to Rajouri and Poonch to expedite the anti-terror operations. A team of NIA officials had also visited the spot to carry out initial probe.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT News Desk Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail