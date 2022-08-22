JNU violence: Admin promises strict action in scuffle between students, guards

Authorities of the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) on Monday said strict action will be initiated against those who are found guilty in the clash between a student group, led by the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), and security staff over scholarship funds. In a statement, JNU said that the university has taken “serious cognizance of the incident”.

“University authorities have taken serious cognizance of the incident of disrupting the office work, stopping University employees from discharging their duties, damaging property, and attacking the unarmed security guards who were rescuing the staff from the section,” the university wrote in a statement.

It added, “The university administration is looking into this incident and assures the JNU Community that strict action will be taken against those found guilty as per University rules.” The university also appealed to “refrain from indulging in such disruptive activities”.

Earlier in the day, a clash broke out on the JNU campus in Delhi between a student group and security guards after the former demanded the release of scholarship funds. The right-wing group blamed the staff for “provocation and assault” and alleged that the guards had attacked the students.

The student group took to Twitter and posted videos of the clash and said that “many students have been seriously injured and the fellowship section is red with students' blood”.

In a written statement, it said, “Today, when the students reached the admin block to raise the demand for fellowship, the staff working there refused to listen to them and made them leave the premises. When students approached the finance officer with their demands, the officer misbehaved with them.”

Meanwhile, the Left-backed All India Students' Association president N Sai Balaji shared videos from the clashes and said the ABVP attacked the security guards.