Jodhpur man wanted in assault case dies; kin allege police pushed him during raid

A 29-year-old man wanted in an assault case died during a police raid at his home in Udaymandir Asan in Rajasthan’s Jodhpur late on Wednesday, sparking tensions. Police said he fell from the third floor while trying to escape and suffered an electric shock after getting entangled in electrical wires, even as his family alleged he was pushed off a balcony.

Police said an arrest warrant was pending against the man, who had been absconding. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

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Angry family members and neighbours vandalised a police jeep and allegedly assaulted a constable. Police deployed additional forces to control the situation.

Police said an arrest warrant was pending against the man, who had been absconding. They added a team was sent to arrest him following a tip-off that he was at home.

Police said the accused climbed onto the roof on seeing the team and fell from the third floor while attempting to escape. They added he was taken to hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

People gathered at the hospital and protested. Top police officers attempted to pacify the crowd, but tension escalated, prompting the deployment of additional personnel.

Former lawmaker Manisha Panwar and Congress leader Rajendra Solanki were among the leaders who rushed to the hospital.

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{{^usCountry}} The family alleged that police personnel followed the man upstairs and pushed him off the balcony. They added that police had taken money from his brother that morning in connection with the execution of the warrant and mistreated women in the house. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The family alleged that police personnel followed the man upstairs and pushed him off the balcony. They added that police had taken money from his brother that morning in connection with the execution of the warrant and mistreated women in the house. {{/usCountry}}

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Raju Bhati, the local councillor, demanded compensation for the family and said they would not take custody of the body until their demands were met. “The family should be given compensation of ₹1 crore. The body will not be taken away until our demands are met. There was no serious case against him,” Bhati said. “It is alleged that the police took a bribe of ₹2,500 from his brother. Despite this, they went to arrest him. It is also alleged that the women of the house were mistreated.”

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Additional deputy police commissioner Narendra Singh Devda said police went to execute the arrest warrant. “Police went to arrest him. He fell and sustained injuries. Police took him to hospital, where doctors declared him dead. Efforts are being made to counsel the family,” Devda said.