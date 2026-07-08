John Wick, Rocket & trusted lieutenants: The Indian gangsters named in US indictments

Three federal indictments unsealed on Tuesday under Operation Hard Ball lay out details of how three syndicates allegedly operated: a gangster running murders and extortion from behind bars, a Vancouver trafficker moving cocaine in farm trucks under the alias “John Wick”, and members accused of using corrupt police in Punjab to frame rivals for murder. Jaggu Bhagwanpuria, Lawrence Bishnoi and Rohit Godara were named in the US indictments. ( HT/US DoJ)

The indictments allege that the three gangs - the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, the Jaggu Bhagwanpuria enterprise and Ravinder Singh Dhanda’s drug trafficking network - are involved in crimes including murder, extortion, racketeering, weapons trafficking and international drug smuggling.

In all, prosecutors have charged 37 suspects, of which 24 arrests have been made across countries. Ten are at large.

Here’s what the indictments say about the key figures named in each case:

The Bishnoi network In the first indictment, US vs Bishnoi, et al, prosecutors identified Lawrence Bishnoi, 33, as the mastermind of the syndicate.

Jailed in Ahmedabad since 2015, Bishnoi allegedly continues to run the gang from prison using contraband mobile phones and internet-based communication devices, the statement read. Once a university student leader, Bishnoi turned to organised crime and, prosecutors said, cultivated a public image as a “nationalist”, “patriot” and a “religious”.

He allegedly orchestrates crimes with his motley of “trusted lieutenants”, the US statement said.

Bishnoi made a name in student politics in 2011, when he became president of Students Organisation of Panjab University (SOPU), HT reported earlier.

He got into the world of organised crime in 2013, with operations at the time limited to border areas of Rajasthan, Punjab and Haryana. It was in 2018 when Bishnoi hit the national headlines with his threat to kill actor Salman Khan for hunting a blackbuck. The Bishnoi community considers blackbuck sacred.

His gang is famously known to have claimed responsibility for killing rapper Sidhu Moose Wala in Punjab’s Mansa in May 2022.