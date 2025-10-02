‘Jointness of armed forces that executed Op Sindoor in record time’: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday said that the joint effort of the Army, Navy, and Air Force enabled Operation Sindoor to be executed in record time. Rajnath Singh also performed the Shastra Pooja of the L-70 Air Defence Gun at the Bhuj Military base(X/ @SpokespersonMoD)

Singh performed the Shastra Pooja of the L-70 Air Defence Gun at the Bhuj Military base here, which was successfully used during Operation Sindoor, on the occasion of Vijayadashami.

Addessing the soldiers at a military camp, Singh said, "Mother Durga is a symbol of the fact that when various powers unite, only then is the destruction of demons possible. The Army, Air Force and Navy, these three services are the three pillars of our strength. When these three services work together, only then can we effectively face every challenge. Our government is continuously emphasising the jointness of its forces. It was the jointness of our armed forces that executed Operation Sindoor in record time..."

He emphasised that weapons alone are not enough, and praised the armed forces for their courage, unity, and resolve, which ensure victory in difficult situations.

"...The situation on the northern borders is also challenging. The threat of terrorism persists on the western front, and new strategic situations are emerging in the Indian Ocean. Sometimes these challenges come in the form of external aggression, sometimes in the form of terrorist organisations, and nowadays, even in the form of cyber warfare and information warfare," he said.

"We must also keep in mind that weapons alone are not enough to face all these challenges. Morale, mutual unity, and trust are equally essential. And the entire nation believes that all these values exist within our soldiers. I am proud that our armed forces have proven time and again that victory is achieved not only by the power of arms but also by the strength of their courage and their resolve," Singh said.