Jolt to Tej Pratap's JJD as party candidate's nomination rejected in Bankipur over lack of signatures

The nomination papers of Janshakti Janta Dal (JJD) candidate Vina Mandavi for the Bankipur assembly byelection were rejected on technical grounds after reportedly failing to carry the mandatory signatures of 10 proposers, dealing a setback to Tej Pratap Yadav's newly floated party.

Janshakti Janta Dal chief Tej Pratap Yadav (Pappi Sharma)

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The Returning Officer (RO) rejected Mandavi's nomination on Tuesday after scrutiny because the papers did not contain the required number of proposers' signatures, officials said, according to news agency PTI.

Also Read | ‘Family honour’ or fodder scam blot? Why BJP changed its candidate vs Prashant Kishor in Bihar's Bankipur bypoll

Tej Pratap calls it ‘conspiracy’

Mandavi was arrested shortly after filing her nomination papers on Monday and was later released on bail. Officials said she was wanted in a forgery case.

JJD chief Tej Pratap Yadav termed the rejection of his party candidate's nomination a conspiracy.

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{{^usCountry}} "It is a conspiracy by the government against the JJD and its candidate. Nomination of our party's candidate for Bankipur assembly byelection has been deliberately rejected," Yadav, a former Bihar minister, said on Tuesday. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "It is a conspiracy by the government against the JJD and its candidate. Nomination of our party's candidate for Bankipur assembly byelection has been deliberately rejected," Yadav, a former Bihar minister, said on Tuesday. {{/usCountry}}

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After learning about the rejection, Yadav, son of RJD supremo Lalu Prasad, rushed to the Patna Collectorate and met the Returning Officer to seek an explanation.

"Our party will challenge this decision in the court. Injustice has been done to our candidate…she will receive justice through legal proceedings," Yadav said.

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Also Read | 'BJP is scared of Prashant Kishor': Jan Suraaj after Abhishek Kumar Sinha withdraws nomination

High political drama in Bankipur bypoll

The Bankipur bypoll has already witnessed high political drama.

The BJP had initially fielded Abhishek Kumar Sinha as its candidate, but he withdrew from the contest shortly after filing his nomination papers, citing personal reasons. The party later replaced him with Neeraj Kumar Sinha, HT earlier reported

Although Bankipur has long been considered a BJP bastion, the contest has drawn added attention with Jan Suraaj founder Prashant Kishor making his electoral debut from the seat.

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Kishor filed his nomination on the last day of filing and claimed Abhishek Sinha's withdrawal reflected that voters were rising above caste and religion after feeling "cheated" in the previous elections.

The RJD has fielded Rekha Devi for the byelection.

Polling for the Bankipur assembly byelection will be held on July 30, while counting of votes is scheduled for August 3.

The seat fell vacant after sitting BJP MLA Nitin Nabin was elected to the Rajya Sabha following his appointment as the BJP's national president.

Nabin had represented Bankipur for five consecutive terms, making it one of the BJP's strongest constituencies in Bihar.