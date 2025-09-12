Jose Nelledam, Congress leader from Kerala's Wayanad, found dead in pond

Jose Nelledam, a Congress functionary from Kerala's Wayanad, was found dead on Friday in a pond near his house, with the police suspecting it to be a case of suicide. Jose Nelledam was a member of the Mullankolli grama panchayat in Wayanad(ANI)

The local Congress leader was under investigation in connection with a case against another party member allegedly died by suicide on Friday, news agency PTI quoted police as saying.

Jose Nelledam, a member of the Mullankolli grama panchayat in Wayanad, allegedly consumed poison, inflicted injuries on his wrists before jumping into a pond house his home at Bhoothanamkunnu.

An officer of Pulpally police station said that locals rushed Nelledam to the hospital, but he died on the way.

An investigation has been launched and further steps will follow, police said.

Police said Nelledam was being probed over a criminal case recently registered against another local Congress leader, Thankachan.

Thankachan was jailed for 17 days before being acquitted by a subordinate court based on the police’s final report.

The incident comes amid Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's visit to Wayanad, her Lok Sabha constituency.

Priyanka Gandhi landed in Kerala late Thursday night. She visited the Poozhithode-Padinjarathara road, demanding the completion of the project during her 10-day visit to her constituency.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said that she is visiting her constituency to understand and resolve the local issues.

Discussing suicides can be triggering for some. However, suicides are preventable. A few major suicide prevention helpline numbers in India are 011-23389090 from Sumaitri (Delhi-based) and 044-24640050 from Sneha Foundation (Chennai-based).

(With ANI, PTI inputs)