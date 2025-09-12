In attack on Congress over PM Modi's AI video, BJP invokes ‘Mountbatten’: ‘Nehru remained entangled…’

Union minister Giriraj Singh on Friday joined Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders in slamming the Congress over an AI-generated video of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his late mother Heeraben shared by party's Bihar unit on social media platform X, formerly Twitter. Union Textiles Minister Giriraj Singh addresses the gathering during an Interactive Session in New Delhi. (ANI Photo/Jitender Gupta)(Jitender gupta)

Calling the AI-generated video "painful", the BJP leader took a jibe at Congress and dared the party to make an AI video of former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru and Mountbatten.

"Seeing this today was really painful. The fraud Congress-RJD people disrespected PM Modi's late mother. Through AI technology, they made her say 'halki baatein' and did such a lousy thing," Giriraj told ANI news agency.

"I challenge them, what would they do if I made an AI video of Nehru and Mountbatten?" he added.

In a separate post on X, the union minister invoked Edwina Mountbatten and alleged that Nehru, bound by personal attachment, crushed national interests.

“History is witness that at decisive moments of power, Nehru remained entangled more in Edwina Mountbatten’s allure than in the nation’s interest. When India needed strong leadership, he repeatedly surrendered, bound by personal attachments. Personal relationships crushed national interests. Ensnared by Edwina’s charms, Nehru repeatedly put India’s land, identity, and future at stake,” Giriraj's post read.

The BJP leader's attack comes after the Bihar unit of the Congress party posted a video of Prime Minister Narendra Modi dreaming about his late mother, Heeraben Modi, who is lambasting him over his politics.

Several BJP leaders accused the Congress of taking a vow to "repeatedly insult" PM Modi's mother. Union Minister Piyush Goyal also attacked the Congress saying the party was creating new records of depravity every day.

"Frustrated after being repeatedly rejected by the public, Congress, with a distorted mentality, is now set on creating new records of baseness every day," Goyal said in a post on X.

The latest controversy comes weeks after an unknown person hurled abuses at a Congress event in Bihar's Darbhanga. The incident had led a massive political row in the country with the BJP launching an against the opposition parties - Congress and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) - and also called for a strike in Bihar over the alleged abuses.

PM Modi had also hit out at the RJD and Congress over the alleged remarks against her mother, saying that the abusive comments were not just an insult to his mother, but to all mothers, sisters and daughters of the country.

"Mother is our world. Mother is our self-respect. I had not even imagined what happened a few days ago in this tradition-rich Bihar. My mother was abused by the RJD-Congress in Bihar. These abuses are not just an insult to my mother. These are insults to the mothers, sisters and daughters of the country," PM Modi had said.