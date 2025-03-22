Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Mar 22, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Journalist Jatinder Kaur Tur wins Chameli Devi Jain Award

PTI |
Mar 22, 2025 07:41 PM IST

Journalist Jatinder Kaur Tur wins Chameli Devi Jain Award

New Delhi, Journalist Jatinder Kaur Tur has been awarded the Chameli Devi Jain Award for outstanding woman media person of the year.

Journalist Jatinder Kaur Tur wins Chameli Devi Jain Award
Journalist Jatinder Kaur Tur wins Chameli Devi Jain Award

The Media Foundation awarded this year's Vishwa Nath-Delhi Press Award for Fearless Journalism to Rokibuz Zaman of the Scroll and the Kamla Mankekar Award for Journalism on Gender was given to Priyanka Tupe of Behan Boxx.

Jatinder Kaur Tur won the Chameli Devi Jain Award for her investigative work on human rights violations published in The Caravan.

Her fearless reporting and in-depth analysis brought to light critical issues, earning her this year’s recognition, a statement by The Media Foundation said.

Zaman received the honour for his "compelling stories on the struggles of impoverished minority communities". His work has shed light on systemic injustices, amplifying the voices of those often unheard, it said.

Tupe was awarded for her impactful reporting on the discrimination and violence faced by women from marginalised communities. Her work has played a crucial role in highlighting gender inequities and systemic biases, The Media Foundation said.

The Media Foundation was founded in 1979 after the Emergency to uphold freedom of speech and press, the statement said.

Chameli Devi Jain Award, named after freedom fighter Chameli Devi Jain, recognises women journalists excelling in impactful reporting on social issues, politics, gender justice, human rights, health, and more.

Kamla Mankekar Award for Journalism on Gender, named after the pioneering post-Independence journalist, celebrates excellence in reporting on gender issues and their intersections with India’s socio-political and economic life.

Vishwa Nath-Delhi Press Award for Fearless Journalism, instituted in memory of Vishwa Nath, founder of Delhi Press, honours journalists who challenge power structures, expose critical truths, and uphold the public’s right to knowledge.

"The Media Foundation congratulates the winners for their courage, commitment, and excellence in journalism. These awards continue to honour the legacy of fearless reporting and a dedication to truth," it added.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News at Hindustan Times.
See More
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, March 22, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On