Judge among 2 booked for sodomising boy in Rajasthan: Police

A Rajasthan-based judge, dealing with anti-corruption cases, and two others have been booked on charges of sodomising a 14-year-old boy repeatedly and threatening to implicate his family in false cases, in Bharatpur district, police said on Sunday.

The judge, who was suspended by the high court in view of the allegations, however, accused the minor and his family of blackmailing him to extort money. The high court has ordered a probe into the matter.

In her complaint with Mathura Gate Police on Sunday, the victim’s mother alleged that the accused judge met her son at a tennis court and befriended him last month. He then lured the boy to his house, drugged him and sodomised him, she alleged.

When the minor gained consciousness, the judge threatened him of implicating his brother and me in false cases if he discussed the matter with anyone, the mother alleged. He continued to sodomise him on several occasions. Two of his aides also sexually assaulted the boy a couple of times, she alleged.

The family started suspecting something was amiss when the minor began avoiding others. After repeated assurances, he finally narrated his ordeal on October 28, the victim’s mother alleged.

The mother added that when she did not send her son to play at the tennis court the next day, the judge sent his associate, a senior police official and a few others to her residence.

“On refusing to send the boy, the judge called us later at night, on October 29. When I told him we were aware of what happened, he hung up on me,” she alleged.

“The next day, the judge, along with one other person, came to the residence, accepted what he had done, and apologised for the same. That same evening, a senior police officer came and threatened us with dire consequences,” she added.

Following her complaint, the judge and the other two accused were booked under section 377 (unnatural offences) of Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, Ramnath Gujjar, station house officer, Mathura Gate police station said. A senior police official has also been named for allegedly threatening the victim’s family, he added.

A medical examination of the boy was conducted and his statement before the child welfare committee is yet to be recorded, police said.

Sangeeta Beniwal, chairperson, Rajasthan State Commission for Protection of Child Rights, said a report has been sought from the superintendent of police (SP) in this regard.

“I have spoken to the collector and SP, and asked to ensure an impartial probe without getting into any pressure,” she said.

Meanwhile, the judge also filed a counter-complaint against the woman and two others (WHO), for allegedly trying to extort money, under sections 388 (extortion) and 389 (threatening) of IPC, the SHO said.