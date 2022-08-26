Judiciary not defined by single order or decision: Outgoing CJI

Our judiciary is not defined by a single order or decision. At times, it fell short of people’s expectations. But most of the time, it has championed the cause of the people, outgoing Chief Justice of India (CJI) NV Ramana said on Friday, his last day in office.

Signing off his 16-month tenure as CJI with several achievements under his cap – record appointment of 11 Supreme Court judges and 224 high court judges and getting several women judges to Supreme Court, including the first-to-be woman CJI justice BV Nagarathna – CJI Ramana said, “Your hope upon the institution cannot be so weak that it is shattered with one perceived unfair judgment.

During his tenure, some of the judgments passed by the Supreme Court came under criticism, with the most notable being the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) judgment on which a review petition was recently admitted.

Another judgment that came under scrutiny was the Zakia Jafri judgment dismissing the probe into the larger conspiracy behind the 2002 Gujarat riots, following which the Gujarat government lodged a criminal case against social activist Teesta Setalvad, who supported Jafri. She was accused of tutoring witnesses and fabricating evidence to secure a conviction in riots cases and the judgment was reproduced in the FIR against her. The top court is presently considering her bail plea in the matter.

Likening the position of a judge to a batsman expected to hit six on every ball, the CJI said, “Everyone loves to hit a six and win accolades for himself and the team. But only a player knows how to deal with each ball, given the conditions of the pitch, the style of bowling and the placement of the fielders. At times, the circumstances may not allow him to score even a single run.”

Talking about the judiciary-executive relationship, the CJI said, “The judiciary is independent when it comes to adjudication of cases, but concerning finances or appointments it is still dependent on the government. Interaction does not mean influence. I hope this dialogue between the judiciary and the public will continue.”

On a personal note, he said, “Only history can judge as to the influence of the path left by me on the present and the future. I may be judged as one who meticulously followed the rules of the game and did not trespass into provinces forbidden. More importantly as one who recognized preliminarily the moral power of a judge.”

Earlier in the day, his courtroom witnessed unprecedented moments when among the lawyers who had gathered to offer rich tributes on his departure, senior advocate and former President of the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) Dushyant Dave burst out in tears. He said, “You have been a citizen’s judge…The kind of atmosphere and power that you have given to this institution will continue to be strengthened further. When you took over as CJI, I was sceptical. But you exceeded our expectations and did what was expected to be done by this Court.

Senior advocate Kapil Sibal, who recently in a speech at a public event said that he had lost hope in the judiciary after a string of recent judgments, was also present in the courtroom to bid farewell to CJI Ramana. He said, “Even in turbulent times, you have ensured that the dignity and integrity of the Court are maintained and the Government is called to answer…I think the upswing of the Court has already started….We will remember you for a long, long time.”

The CJI responded to tributes later in the day at a farewell function organised by the SCBA where he said, “This is a reflection of the strong sense of your belongingness with the institution. I was touched by the display of emotions, in particular by Sibal and Dave.”

The CJI, who used to travel on weekends and speak extensively on issues important to judiciary and justice administration, said that during these travels he would interact with people and engage with them to promote a sense of belongingness of the people to the judicial system.

“The popular perception is that the Indian judiciary was alien and quite distant to the general public. There are still millions with suppressed judicial needs who are apprehensive to approach the judiciary in times of need…..My experience so far has convinced me that despite fulfilling its constitutional mandate, the judiciary does not find adequate reflections in the media, thereby depriving the people of knowledge about the Courts and the Constitution,” the CJI said.

He called upon the advocates best placed to understand the challenges faced by judges to dispel wrong notions about them among the masses. “Unless the credibility of this institution is protected, being the officers of this court, you cannot command respect from the people and the society,” he said.

After becoming a judge, CJI Ramana disclosed that he faced many challenges. “From the date, I joined the bench till I reached the highest possible position in the judiciary, I was subjected to conspiratorial scrutiny. My family and I suffered in silence. But ultimately, the truth will always prevail. Satyameva Jayate.”