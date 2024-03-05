Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay resigns as judge of Calcutta high court, all eyes on next move

Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay on Tuesday resigned as judge of the Calcutta high court. Abhijit Gangopadhyay is set to join politics. Justice Gangopadhyay sent his resignation letter to President Droupadi Murmu with copies to Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud and the Chief Justice of the Calcutta high court TS Sivagnanam, news agency PTI reported citing sources. Calcutta high court judge Abhijit Gangopadhyay speaks to the media after he decided to resign from the post in Kolkata. (PTI)

Abhijit Gangopadhyay came to his chamber at the high court in the morning, following which the resignation letter was sent.

He is scheduled to address the press in the afternoon, where he is likely to divulge his future plans, amid speculation that he will join politics. Abhijit Gangopadhyay had on Sunday announced that he will resign on March 5.

"I am going to resign from the post of a judge in the Calcutta high court. For the last two or more years I have been dealing with some matters, especially education matters, regarding which a huge corruption has been discovered and unearthed. A large number of important persons in the education sector of this government are now languishing in jail, under trial," Abhijit Gangopadhyay had told news agency ANI.

"Thereafter, now I am taking labour matters. There are also large scams of employers concerning provident fund gratuity, etc. I have also passed certain orders in those respects. But what I have failed while doing these matters of labour matters, labour legislation, that I have felt that my job in this duty is over. This is the call of my conscience," Justice Gangopadhyay added.

