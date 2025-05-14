Justice BR Gavai’s swearing-in ceremony: Next CJI's mother credits ‘hard work, determination’ for success

On the eve of Justice Bhushan Gavai's swearing-in ceremony as the 52nd Chief Justice of India, his mother, Kamaltai Gavai, said his journey was a testament to sheer hard work and determination and a lifelong commitment to social justice. Justice BR Gavai will take over from CJI Sanjiv Khanna on Wednesday,(ANI)

Speaking to reporters, Kamaltai said her son’s rise to the country’s highest judicial position was the reward he earned by serving the poor and needy and a result of his perseverance and a strong moral compass.

"I would give the credit for his success and the top position he has reached to his hard work and determination," she said, adding that her son does a lot of social work and charity.

"He lends a helping hand to a lot of needy people in terms of providing financial help and bearing their hospital expenses. I think he got a reward in return for his service to the poor and needy," Justice Gavai's proud mother said.

Justice Gavai, who took over from CJI Sanjiv Khanna on Wednesday, is the son of the late RS Gavai, a former Governor of Bihar, Kerala, and Sikkim, and a veteran leader of the Republican Party of India (Gavai faction).

Reflecting on her son’s journey, Kamaltai recalled how he studied in a regular local school in Amravati and overcame many early hardships.

"As a mother, I wanted and expected my children to follow their father's footsteps and serve society, treat people with respect and give justice to them irrespective of their stature," she told PTI.

On being asked what work she expects from his son after he becomes the CJI, Kamaltai said, "I feel that as Chief Justice, his work will support the country and his decisions will be people-oriented," she said.

Justice Gavai’s younger sister, Kirti Arjun, also shared her joy and pride. “A son of Amravati from an ordinary background has reached the highest level in the judiciary — it's a proud moment for our family, our city, and the entire state of Maharashtra,” she said.

Who is BR Gavai, India's next CJI?

Born on November 24, 1960, in Amravati, Maharashtra, Justice Gavai began his legal career in 1985. He initially worked with the late Raja S Bhonsale, former Advocate General and High Court Judge, before starting independent practice at the Bombay High Court in 1987.

Justice Gavai has been a part of several Constitution benches in the apex court, which delivered path-breaking verdicts. He was part of a five-judge Constitution bench which, in December 2023, unanimously upheld the Centre's decision to abrogate provisions of Article 370, bestowing special status to the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir.

With PTI inputs