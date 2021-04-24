Justice NV Ramana sworn in as Chief Justice of India

Justice Nuthalapati Venkata Ramana on Saturday was sworn in as the 48th Chief Justice of India by President Ram Nath Kovind at a brief ceremony held at Rashtrapati Bhawan. The ceremony was also attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad and Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu.

Justice Ramana who took his oath in English will retire on August 26, 2022. He was born on August 27, 1957 in Ponnavaram village of Andhra Pradesh's Krishna district. Justice Ramana enrolled as an advocate on February 10, 1983.

Justice Ramana was appointed as a permanent judge of the Andhra Pradesh high court on June 2000. He also served as acting Chief Justice of the Andhra Pradesh of the Andhra Pradesh high court for a brief period of time in May 2013.

Justice Ramana was appointed as the Chief Justice of Delhi high court on September in the same year. He was appointed as a judge of the Supreme Court on February 2014. Justice Ramana dealt with several-high profile cases in the apex court related to the abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir, restoration of internet in the Valley, the restoration of the Congress government in Arunachal Pradesh and the Right to Information Act. He also led the bench which asked former Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis to conduct a floor test where he asked him to prove his majority in the House.