‘Where are we headed’: Jwala Gutta posts about grandmother’s death, gets racist replies
Badminton player Jwala Gutta said on Friday she was subjected to racism on social media after she tweeted about her grandmother’s death in China and that she was asked why she called coronavirus “Covid and not Chinese virus”. Gutta, whose mother is Chinese and has faced racism in the past, said she was appalled after receiving "racist" comments after she posted about her grandmother’s death.
"Ammaama passed away in China on d eve of CNY! My mom use 2 visit her every month but for past year she couldn't because of covid. how dis covid has made us realise how important it is 2 be in present do whatever v can for our loved ones whenever v can! Happy new year,” Gutta, the former World No 6, tweeted.
She later shared a photograph of a reply by a user on her tweet. “Covid or Chinese virus?". "This is what anyone will get...for any racist comment on my TL...and if you come near my family!!" Gutta replied along with the picture.
The 14-time national champion then talked about the "racist replies" she received. “I am mourning the loss of my grand mom who passed away in China and to my surprise I get racist replies.... and I am asked why I say covid and not Chinese virus.... What has happened to us as a society...where's the empathy...where r we headed...and there r defenders?? Shameful!" she wrote.
Several users, including Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi, tweeted in support amid a barrage of posts. “You have always worked hard and brought medals and glory to India. I stand with you and also offer my condolences,” Gogoi tweeted.
“UR a fighter on and off the court.. ignore these racists..I stand with you and my condolences..keep smashing,” another Congress leader M Prithviraj Singh said in his reply to her tweet.
Last year, Gutta had faced racial attacks since the Covid-19 outbreak but had said that chose to ignore them and move on. “I actually pity them. These people who are trolling me are the ones who will come asking for a selfie. So I really don’t pay too much attention to them,” she had said.
