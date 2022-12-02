K Kavitha, KCR's daughter, gets CBI notice in Delhi liquor policy case

K Kavitha, daughter of Telangana chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR), has been summoned by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to appear for questioning in the Delhi liquor policy case on December 6.

“I have been issued a CBI Notice under section 160 of Cr.PC seeking my clarification. I have informed the authorities that I can meet them at my residence in Hyderabad on December 6 as per their request,” Kavitha said on receiving the CBI notice.

The TRS MLC had earlier said she and her party leaders, who are currently under the radar of the central agencies such as the Enforcement Directorate, were ready to face any inquiry. She was reacting to reports that her name figured in a remand report by the ED on one of the accused-Amit Arora- in the Delhi liquor scam case.

"We will face any kind of inquiry. If the agencies come and ask us questions we will certainly answer. But tarnishing leaders' images by giving selective leaks to the media, people will refute it," Kavitha had told reporters.

Alleging that BJP has toppled eight democratically elected state governments and snatched power through backdoor politics, she dared Prime Minister Narendra Modi to put her and other leaders behind the bars.

Kavitha claimed that it has become a regular practice to send agencies such as ED and CBI to poll-bound states. Telangana is slated to go for assembly election in November or December next year.

Later, in a tweet, she said the formation of Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) by Rao has rattled the BJP, spreading hate and intimidation will not work with TRS cadre.

(With inputs from PTI)

