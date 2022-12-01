Home / India News / 'ED arrives before Modi in poll-bound states': KCR's daughter K Kavitha

'ED arrives before Modi in poll-bound states': KCR's daughter K Kavitha

india news
Updated on Dec 01, 2022 11:09 AM IST

The Telangana Rashtra Samithi MLC is named by the Enforcement Directorate in its probe into the Delhi liquor policy.

TRS MLC K Kavitha speaks to the media (ANI/File)
ByHT News Desk

Telangana lawmaker K Kavitha - named this week by the Enforcement Directorate in its investigation of the Delhi liquor policy - hit out at prime minister Narendra Modi and the BJP Thursday, declaring 'every child knows ED arrives before PM Modi in poll-bound states'.

Kavitha, a MLC and chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao's daughter, threw down a challenge to the prime minister - '(you) can put us behind bars but we will still work for the people' - and accused the BJP of 'cheap tricks' before the 2023 polls.

"(The Narendra) Modi government came (to power) eight years ago and.. in these eight years... democratically-elected govt in nine states were toppled (and) BJP formed its governments in (an) inappropriate way. Every child knows ED arrives before PM Modi in poll-bound states," she told reporters.

"PM Modi can put us behind the bars... but we will still be working for the people and expose the failures of the BJP. TRS government is running smoothly. We have exposed conspiracy to topple government… people have witnessed."

"Same thing in Telangana... elections next year and ED has arrived before PM."

READ | TRS leader Kavitha files defamation case against 2 BJP leaders

She did not provide specifics on the BJP's 'conspiracies to topple governments', but the saffron party has benefitted from rifts within opposition outfits to rise to power in Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra in the past few years.

On being named by the ED as part of its Delhi liquor policy probe, Kavitha said: "We've welcomed them... will cooperate (but) BJP is playing cheap tricks."

This is not the first time the Telangana leader has accused the BJP of using central agencies to harass opposition leaders - a charge levelled by others, including Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee and leaders from the Aam Aadmi Party (whose Delhi deputy CM is also being probed) and the Congress.

Last week she said the only policy BJP preaches is 'Ram-Ram Japna, Paraya Leader Apna'. "If the party fails in horse-trading, it uses central agencies..."

With input from ANI

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

