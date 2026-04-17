...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

K Sudhakaran’s praise for Cong’s Venugopal stirs row

The vocal remarks of former Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) chief and Kannur MP K Sudhakaran extolling KC Venugopal, the party’s general secretary (organisation), and calling for the latter to lead the party in the state have once again stirred the possibility of internal rumblings about choices for the chief minister’s post and invited stern comments from several party leaders

Published on: Apr 17, 2026 07:20 am IST
By Vishnu Varma, Thiruvananthapuram
Advertisement

The vocal remarks of former Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) chief and Kannur MP K Sudhakaran extolling KC Venugopal, the party’s general secretary (organisation), and calling for the latter to lead the party in the state have once again stirred the possibility of internal rumblings about choices for the chief minister’s post and invited stern comments from several party leaders.

K Sudhakaran’s praise for Cong’s Venugopal stirs row

In a Facebook post on Wednesday, Sudhakaran praised Venugopal’s organisational and leadership skills, underscoring the need for the latter to become more active in the state’s politics. He said that Venugopal is following in the footsteps of party veterans like K Karunakaran and Oommen Chandy in building the organisation, and virtually stopped short of picking him as his favourite for the chief minister’s post.

Alongside a photograph of Sudhakaran and Venugopal hugging each other, the Kannur MP wrote, “In the recent elections, Venugopal acted as the driving force behind the party’s attempts to be victorious and instilled confidence in workers from all corners of the state. It is a testament to the organisational prowess of a leader.”

Like Karunakaran, Chandy, Vayalar Ravi and AK Antony, Kerala requires a leader with a far-reaching vision, and Venugopal belongs to the same brand of politics, said Sudhakaran.The AICC general secretary has climbed the ladders of the organisation from the bottom rung and therefore can relate to the sentiments of ordinary party workers, he added.

At the same time, Venugopal did not outright condemn Sudhakaran’s remarks.

KPCC chief Sunny Joseph said senior leaders must not jump the gun on the chief minister’s post and asked them to leave it to the central leadership.

“We have a clear stand and a set of procedures. The elected MLAs will be consulted by a set of observers sent by the central leadership. The high command will then announce a name which will be binding on all,” he said.

Veteran leader KC Joseph, in a snide comment at internal factionalism, said it is better not to write a horoscope about an unborn child.

“Why is there such intolerance and impatience? There are established ways within Congress on a choosing a CM face. Every leader must understand that when one lies on his back and spits, the spit will land on his own face,” said Joseph.

In the event of a UDF victory, outgoing leader of the opposition VD Satheesan, senior leader Ramesh Chennithala and Venugopal are among the top contenders for the chief minister’s post.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Vishnu Varma

Vishnu Varma is Assistant Editor and reports from Kerala for the Hindustan Times. He has 10 years of experience writing for print and digital platforms and has worked at The New York Times, NDTV and The Indian Express in the past. He specialises in longform reportage at the intersections of politics, crime, social commentary and environment.

Check India news real-time updates, latest news from India and TS Telangana Inter Result 2026, latest at HindustanTime
Check India news real-time updates, latest news from India and TS Telangana Inter Result 2026, latest at HindustanTime
Home / India News / K Sudhakaran’s praise for Cong’s Venugopal stirs row
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.