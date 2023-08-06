Home / India News / ‘Won’t step back from taking lives of those who speak against India': BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya

PTI | ByHT News Desk
Aug 06, 2023 07:35 PM IST

Slamming the Congress, Vijayvargiya said the party used to taunt with questions about when the Ram Temple would come up in Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh.

Bharatiya Janata Party leader Kailash Vijayvargiya on Sunday sparked a controversy over his remark, saying “we won't step back from taking lives of those who speak against the nation”.

“We are not opponents of anybody. All those who say Bharat Mata ki Jai are our brothers and we can lay down our lives for them. But those will speak against Bharat Mata, we will not step back from even taking their lives”, PTI quoted Vijayvargiya as saying at an event in Madhya Pradesh's Ratlam.

The BJP general secretary slammed opposition Congress over Ram temple issue, saying the party used to taunt with questions on when the Ram temple will come up in Ayodhya.

“All those who contend that Lord Ram is an imaginary figure must go to Ayodhya in January, when the grand temple is set to be consecrated, in order to cleanse themselves of their sins”, he added.

Vijayvargiya's past controversial remarks

This is not the first time when Vijayvargiya has sparked controversy through his remarks. Earlier this year, the BJP leader drew a flak over his comments over girls' attire.

“We call the women and girls goddesses but girls come out wearing such dirty clothes that the form of the Goddess is not visible in them. They look like Shurpanakha. God has given them good beautiful bodies so they should put some nice clothes. You (parents) should inculcate sanskar (culture) among children because I am very worried about it", Vijayvargiya had said. He even went on to say he would ask parents to inculcate ‘good values’ in the children when they are young.

After the controversy escalated, the BJP leader said he does not want to say anything more on his remark as everyone knows what he meant.

Last year, Vijayvargiya had sparked a controversy over his remark on Agniveers, who he said would be given priority while allocating the work of guarding the BJP party office.

(With PTI inputs)

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

