Agniveer to get priority for security of BJP offices, says Kailash Vijayvargiya, triggers row

Agniveers will be given priority while allocating the work of guarding the BJP party office, senior BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya has said.

“When an Agniveer will take training and come out after serving in the defence sector for 4 years at the age of 21 to 25 years, he will have ₹11 lakh. He will have the tag of an Agniveer. If I want to hire security for the BJP office, I will give priority to Agniveer,” BJP national general secretary Vijayvargiya said at a press conference in Indore on Saturday.

“My friend has given the work of security to a former army man, who retired at the age of 35 years,” he added.

Following this statement from the senior BJP leader, the opposition Congress launched a scathing attack on the BJP-led state government for insulting the unemployed youth of the country.

“On one side, Prime Minister Narendra Modi failed to improve the condition of unemployment while on the other side BJP’s national general secretary is insulting youth by giving them work of security guards,” said KK Mishra, media in-charge, MP Congress Committee.

BJP leaders defended Vijayvargiya. BJP spokesperson Hitesh Vijayvargiya said, “In India, this Agnipath scheme will bring a revolution in civil defence. Like Europe, India doesn’t have a trained civil force. Everybody knows that personal guards of industrialists, celebrities and politicians get good salary so it will definitely increase employment opportunities.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON