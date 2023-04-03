Home / India News / Kalakshetra Foundation faculty member arrested for sexual harassment

ByDivya Ch
Apr 03, 2023 12:02 PM IST

The faculty member was booked under Indian Penal Code’s Sections 354A (sexual harassment) 509 (use of acts intended to insult the modesty of a woman) after an alumna filed a complaint against him

A faculty member at Chennai’s Kalakshetra Foundation was on Monday arrested for allegedly sexually harassing an alumna of the arts and cultural academy, a police officer said.

Kalakshetra Foundation in March said that its committee found no truth in the allegations. (Getty Images)
Tamil Nadu State Women’s Commission head A S Kumari was also due to submit a report to the government on this issue on Monday. Kumari said she received close to 100 complaints on Friday when she met students protesting at Kalakshetra Foundation.

The students began their protest on Thursday demanding action on their complaints and the suspension of four teachers accused of sexual harassment.

The faculty member arrested on Monday was the first person the students named. Kalakshetra Foundation in March said that its Internal Complaints Committee found no truth in the allegations.

Tamil Nadu chief minister M K Stalin promised action over the matter after it was raised in the state assembly.

