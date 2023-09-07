Actor-politician Kamal Haasan put forth his opinion on the ongoing controversy over Sanatan Dharma and said minister Udhayanidhi Stalin is entitled to have his views on Sanatan Dharma. "If you disagree with his viewpoint, it is important to engage in a discussion based on the merits of Sanatana instead of resorting to threats of violence or legal intimidation tactics, or distorting his words to evoke emotional responses for narrow political gains," Kamal Haasan said speaking for the first time about the controversy which has become a national one with the BJP challenging the DMK to make it an election issue.

Kamal Haasan says Udhayanidhi entitled to his view on Sanatan: ‘If you disagree’

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Several cases have been filed against Udhayanidhi which the Tamil Nadu minister said he will fight legally. Ayodhya seer Acharya Paramhand has announced ₹10 crore reward for beheading Udhayanidhi to which Udhay, in a fresh statement on Thursday, expressed surprised and questioned how a seer has ₹20 crore with him.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"The hallmark of a true democracy is the ability of its citizens to disagree and engage in continued discussion. History has repeatedly taught us that asking the right questions has led to important answers and contributed to our development as a better society," Makkal Needhi Maiam leader Kamal Haasan said.

"Tamil Nadu has always been a safe space for healthy debates, and it will continue to remain so. It is crucial to critically evaluate our traditions, ensuring inclusivity, equality, and progress. Let's embrace constructive discussions to foster a harmonious and inclusive society," Kamal Haasan added/

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON