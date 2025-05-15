Kangana deletes post on Trump after ‘call’ from BJP chief Nadda, regrets sharing 'personal opinion'

BJP MP and actress Kangana Ranaut on Thursday deleted a post about US President Donald Trump and stated that she regretted sharing a “personal opinion” on social media. Kangana Ranaut deleted a post on social media where she criticised Donald Trump for asking Apple CEO Tim Cook to not build iPhones in India.(PTI)

Also Read: Donald Trump's advice to Apple CEO Tim Cook: 'Don’t want you building in India'

In a post on X, the Mandi MP said, “Respected national president Shri @JPNadda ji called and asked me to delete the tweet I had posted regarding Trump asking Apple CEO Tim Cook not to manufacture in India. I regret posting that very personal opinion of mine, as per instructions I immediately deleted it from Instagram as well."

Earlier that day, Ranaut had posted a post critical of Donald Trump who had asked Apple CEO Tim Cook to not build iPhones in India.

Also Read: Sensex jumps 1,330 points on trade deal hopes after Trump claims India offered to scrap all tariffs

In the now deleted post, she said, “What could be the reason of this love loss?1) He is American president but world's most loved leader is Indian Prime Minister. 2) Trump's second term but Indian Prime Minister's third term.3) undoubtedly Trump is alpha male but our PM is sab Alpha male ka baap. What do you think? This is personal jealousy or diplomatic insecurity?”

Donald Trump on Apple building iPhones in India

Donald Trump, who is in Qatar as part of his four-day visit to the Gulf region, on Thursday said that he had told Apple CEO Tim Cook that he does not want him to build iPhones in India.

Also Read: ‘Strictly bilateral’: Jaishankar responds to Trump's offer on India-Pakistan talks

"I had a little problem with Tim Cook yesterday. He is building all over India. I don’t want you building in India," he said, adding that he had asked Apple to increase their production in the United States.

Over the past five years, India has emerged as one of the biggest manufacturing hubs of Apple iPhones, with the company's assembly lines in the country churning out smartphones worth $22 billion in 12 months last financial year. The US-based company produced 60 per cent more iPhones in India compared to the previous year.