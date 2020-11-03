Kangana Ranaut, sister asked to appear before Mumbai Police on Nov 10

india

Mumbai Police have issued a second notice to Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut and her sister Rangoli Chandel summoning the sisters to be present before it on November 10 in connection with a case filed against them for allegedly promoting enmity between communities through their remarks, a report by ANI said. On October 21, the Bandra Police had summoned the sisters on October 26 and 27 to record their statements.

“We have issued notices to Ranaut and her sister, asking them to appear before the police in connection with the FIR registered against them. They have been asked to remain present on Monday and Tuesday,” an official said, according to ANI. But Ranaut’s lawyer, Rizwan Siddiquee sent a reply to the police station stating that the sisters are in Himachal Pradesh and are busy with the wedding preparations of their younger brother in their hometown and sought time till November 15 to appear before the court.

Bombay High Court had ordered that Ranaut and Chandel must be booked after Bandra metropolitan magistrate JY Ghule took cognizance of the complaint registered by Bollywood casting director and fitness trainer, Munawwarali Sahil Sayyed. In his complaint, Sayyed referred to social media posts made by Kangana Ranaut and her sister and accused them of posting “very objectionable” comments that have hurt not only his religious sentiments but are also very hurtful to other artists in Bollywood.

He said that Kangana and her sister have been defaming Bollywood for the last two months by calling it a “hub of nepotism”, “favouritism”, etc, through her tweets and television interviews. The complainant also accused the sisters of spreading communal hatred, using offensive language and making derogatory comments about Maharashtra’s chief minister Uddhav Thackeray in their tweets and interviews.

The first information report (FIR) against Kangana and her sister was registered under sections 153A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, etc), 295A (deliberate acts hurting religious sentiments) and 124-A (sedition), 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

