Sonu Sood gives a piece of advice to man who wants Shah Rukh Khan-style birthday celebration

Sonu Sood gives a piece of advice to man who wants Shah Rukh Khan-style birthday celebration

Sonu Sood has responded to a fan who came up with an outlandish request of making his birthday as grand as Shah Rukh Khan’s 55th birthday celebration in Dubai. See Sonu’s reply.

bollywood Updated: Nov 03, 2020, 13:48 IST
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Sonu Sood receives thousands of requests from fans each day and tries his best to help those with genuine cases. However, he also frequently comes across funny requests from fans who ask him to fulfil their bizarre desires. This time, Sonu got a request from a man who wanted to celebrate his birthday in Shah Rukh Khan-style.

A man shared pictures from Shah Rukh Khan’s 55th birthday celebrations, which had the actor’s name and picture projected on the Burj Khalifa in Dubai. Sharing a similar desire, a fan wrote to Sonu Sood, “Sonu sir. 5 November ko birthday hai. Aise hi Burj Khalifa pe celebration karwa. Do please. @SonuSood.”

 

Sonu replied to him with a dose of motivation. He wrote, “Your birthday got just 3 days late bro. Work hard a bit and earn a name for yourself in life, then not just Burj Khalifa, the world will write your name in the sky.”

Sonu, who has been dubbed as the ‘messiah of migrants,’ recently gave his fans a sneak peek of the requests for help that he receives every day. The Dabangg actor took to Instagram to share a picture of his floor covered with postal letters out of his mailbox. He also penned a note on how it has become difficult for him to reach out to every person who seeks his assistance.

“‘HELP’ mails that I receive everyday. I wish I could reach out to everyone, which looks impossible,” he wrote in the caption. “Will wait for the day when these letters will reduce in numbers and we will have more prosperity everywhere,” the caption further read.

Sood began with his humanitarian efforts by helping thousands of migrant labourers to reach their native places during the coronavirus-induced lockdown. The 47-year-old actor then extended education, employment, and medical help to several people from the underprivileged section of society.

(With ANI inputs)

