Kangana Ranaut to be brand ambassador of UP's ODOP; actor meets Yogi Adityanath

Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut will be the brand ambassador Uttar Pradesh government's One District One Product Programme, the government announced on Friday, after the actor met Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath at his official residence in Lucknow.

The actor wrapped her Moradabad schedule of upcoming movie Tejas and landed in Lucknow, she posted on Instagram, updating her fans about the meeting scheduled between Kangana and Yogi Adityanath. Though the CM's office called it a courtesy meet, the government soon announced Kangana as the brand ambassador of the government's ODOP programme.

One District One Product is a flagship programme of the UP government which aims to encourage the indigenous and specialised products and craft that each of the districts of the state has. The government says that Uttar Pradesh districts produce some products like chikankari, zari zardozi, kala namak rice etc which are found nowhere.

During the meeting, Kangana appreciated the work of the Yogi government in UP while Adityanath invited Kangana to Ayodhya to pay a visit to the holy land. "Ramchandra ki tarah tapaswee raja ka yahan raaj rahein (May the ‘king’ who is like Lord Ram be in power here)," Kangana said, wishing Adityanath luck for the upcoming elections.

Yogi Adityanath gifted Kangana the coun which was used at the bhumi pujan of the Ram Temple, Kangana said, sharing a video on Instagram. "This is a good omen," the actor posted announcing that she is making a film called Ayodhya.

The coin that Yogi Adityanath gifted Kangana Ranaut.

"I thanked Uttar Pradesh government for their cooperation in our film ( Tejas) shooting and wished Honourable Chief Minister best of luck in his upcoming elections…I emphasised that we had a tapasavi Raja from Uttar Pradesh Shri Ram Chandra and now we have Yogi AdityaNath … May your reign continues Maharaj ji. He gifted me a coin which was used at Ram Janm Bhumi Pujan. What a memorable evening thank you Maharaj ji," Kangana posted on Instagram.

Talking about Adityanath, Kangana wrote, “He is exceptionally vibrant, genuine and motivating in person…. What a pleasure and privilege to have an audience with this young, fiery and one of the most loved and popular leaders of this nation.”