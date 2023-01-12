Kanjhawala horror: Section 302 against accused; Delhi cops to be suspended, say sources

The ministry of home affairs (MHA), after receiving a detailed report on the Kanjhawala incident case, has asked the Delhi Police to invoke Section 302 of the IPC against the accused persons and immediately suspend the cops deployed in three PCR vans and two police pickets, and conduct an enquiry on disciplinary action in a time frame manner, government officials said.

Anjali Singh, 20, was killed in the early hours of the New Year day after her scooter was hit by a car, which dragged her for more than 12 kilometres from Sultanpur to Kanjhawala.

The police had arrested Deepak Khanna, 26, Amit Khanna, 25, Krishan, 27, Mithun, 26, and Manoj Mittal in the case on January 2. Later, they zeroed in on Ashutosh Bhardwaj, who was arrested four days later. Accused Ankush had surrendered on Friday and was released on bail the next day. The remaining six accused were remanded in 14 days of judicial custody on January 9.

The MHA action came following a report submitted by an inquiry committee, headed by special commissioner Shalini Singh.

The MHA has also asked the Delhi Police to review the merger of PCR vans with districts. Currently, PCR vans are merged with the district police. The Delhi Police has been asked to again make PCR vans a separate unit.

The ministry has asked to make arrangements in areas which are not properly lit and there is less presence of pickets or officers. It has also asked to expedite the investigation and trial against the accused in the incident.

Earlier on Thursday, the Delhi Police told a metropolitan court that the live location and Google timeline of the accused were yet to be obtained to “clearly establish” their individual roles in the hit-and-drag case in the national capital.

The court, which rejected the bail plea of accused Bhardwaj, noted the prosecution’s submission that he “misled” the investigation and conspired with the other accused to destroy the available evidence.

Metropolitan Magistrate Sanya Dalal said considering the gravity of the offences, the fact that the investigation is at an initial stage and the offence alleged against the accused (attempt to commit culpable homicide) is exclusively triable by a sessions court, this court is not inclined to grant bail.

(With inputs from PTI)