Kanpur apartment fire kills woman, 15-year-old boy; narrow exit hampered escape

A woman and a 15-year-old boy were burnt to death, while at least two others were injured after a fire broke out at a five-storey apartment building in Radhika Apartment, Patkapur, Pheelkhana, in Kanpur in the early hours of Monday, police said. Kanpur: Relatives of a victim mourn after a massive fire broke out at a five-storey residential building in Patkapur area, in Kanpur. (PTI)

The fire broke out in the parking area around 4.30am, police said. Residents said the flames spread rapidly, while smoke travelled up the staircase to the upper floors, trapping people inside their flats as they struggled to find a way out.

Chief fire officer Deepak Sharma said the fire department received information about the blaze at 4.54am. Fire tenders from the Latouche Road and Colonelganj fire stations were immediately dispatched to the spot, and Sharma also rushed there.

“On reaching the spot, we found two-wheelers parked in the ground-floor parking area on fire. The heat and smoke travelled through the staircase to the upper floors. Our teams began firefighting and rescue operations simultaneously,” Sharma said.

Residents of the apartment and neighbouring buildings also helped rescue those trapped. Some escaped through an adjoining building using wooden planks placed between the two structures, while at least 10 people jumped from balconies. Several residents reportedly tied saris and ropes together to climb down.

The fire department brought the blaze under control in two hours and rescued 25 people from the building. Four were taken to UHM Hospital, where a woman and a boy were declared dead, while two others were undergoing treatment, Sharma said.

Police identified the deceased as Rakhi Sahu, 48, and Pranjul alias Pranjal Batham, 15. Dr Shubham Jain at UHM Hospital said the two were dead on arrival. “Rakhi and Pranjul were already dead when they arrived. Pranjul suffered burns over his entire body. His mother, Neeta, suffered around 40% burns and is in a critical condition,” he said.

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Another resident, Vaibhav Gupta, sustained a spinal injury after jumping from the building while trying to escape. He was referred to the neurology department at LLR Hospital, police said.

ACP Kotwali Amit Pandey said the apartment has 12 flats, but the exact cause of the fire had not been determined. “Prima facie, it appears to be a short circuit, but the cause is being investigated,” he said.

The apartment, located at house number 9/74 in Ramnarayan Bazaar, stands in a narrow lane barely five to six feet wide. Residents said the building, constructed around two years ago, has only one narrow exit, making escape difficult once the smoke spread.

Acharya Sandip Aditya, a resident of the third floor, said people were asleep when the commotion began. “When I opened the door, there was smoke everywhere and the fire had spread. We panicked and ran for our lives. A plank had been placed from the adjoining building, and we used it, tying dhotis and ropes together, to get out,” he said.

Resident Rahul Gupta, who lived on the first floor, said he escaped by jumping from a balcony. He said he learnt about the fire nearly an hour after it started, when people began shouting.