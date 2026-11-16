Owner, contractor held after under-construction building collapses in Delhi’s Paharganj
Police apprehended the property owner, Raman and contractor Anwar for violating GRAP 3 norms by conducting outdoor construction
A day after a portion of a two-storey under-construction building collapsed, injuring eight people in central Delhi’s Paharganj, Delhi police on Monday apprehended the property owner and the contractor.
Police apprehended the property owner, Raman and contractor Anwar for violating GRAP 3 norms by conducting outdoor construction for days despite a ban.
DCP Central Rohit Rajbir Singh said that based on the case facts, the police lodged a first information report under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita sections 290 (negligent conduct with respect to constructing buildings), 125 a (act endangering human life), 223 a (disobedience to an order duly promulgated by a public servant) and 3(5) (common intention).
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“The property owner, Raman, and a contractor Anwar have been apprehended and are being bound down. Further investigation is in progress.” DCP said.
Police said the incident occurred as workers were removing the shuttering of a lintel for the building’s second floor, opposite a government girls’ school.
Delhi Fire Services (DFS) received a call about the building collapse in the Sangrattan area of Paharganj at 4.40pm. Firemen, locals, and police rushed the eight victims to Lady Hardinge Medical College and Hospital for treatment. Police said their condition is stable.
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Police identified the victims as Sheikh Saddam, 37; Sheikh Raja, 20; Mohd Suhail, 50; Sanjud Khan, 40; Gautam Yadav, 28; Varun Yadav, 36; Raja, 36; and Mantu, 40.
“The roof slab of the second floor fell, and a portion of the building collapsed. Upon receiving the information, the police team reached the spot and initiated necessary response measures,” an officer said. “During preliminary inspection, the supporting columns were found to be wet, and the building appeared to have tilted,” said DCP (central) Rohit Rajbir Singh.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORJignasa Sinha
Jignasa Sinha is a Special Correspondent at Hindustan Times in New Delhi. With more than six years of reporting experience, she covers crime and policing in the national capital. Her beats also include Delhi prisons, the Delhi Fire Services and Delhi courts, while she regularly reports on gender, labour and social justice. Over the course of her career, Jignasa has reported on major criminal investigations, international crime syndicates, high-profile cyber fraud cases, law-and-order developments, protests, disasters and public institutions. Her reporting combines breaking news with in-depth, long form, human interest stories that examine the human impact of public policy, policing and the criminal justice system. In addition to reporting for the newspaper, she contributes to the Hindustan Times website and app, and plays an active role in coordinating on-ground coverage of major developments and breaking news across Delhi. Before joining Hindustan Times, Jignasa worked at The Indian Express newspaper in New Delhi, where she spent five years covering crime, Delhi airport, courts and health. She began her journalism career as an intern at an AI magazine in Bengaluru while pursuing her postgraduate diploma in multimedia journalism at the Indian Institute of Journalism and New Media.Read More