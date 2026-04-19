Father slits twin daughters' throats, dials 112: Shocking details emerge in Kanpur murder case

A 45-year-old medical representative allegedly killed his 11-year-old twin daughters by slitting their throats at their apartment in Kanpur's Kidwai Nagar area. The accused after then called the police himself to report the murders in the early hours of Sunday, with officials arresting him after reaching his apartment.

According to investigators, the accused had grown increasingly unstable after his mother's death a few months ago.(HT Photo/ Representational)

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DCP (South) Deependra Nath Chaudhary confirmed the arrest and said no clear motive had yet emerged. "We received a call on 112 at around 4.30 am from the accused himself," he said.

The twin girls were students of class 5 at Mother Teresa School, directly opposite their building. Their six-year-old brother was with his mother at the time of the incident in another part of the flat.

The accused was staying in his apartment with his wife and their twin daughters and a son. However, according to investigators, his wife stayed in another part of the flat with her son, while the girls largely stayed with him.

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Accused may have smothered children, then killed them with knife: Officials

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{{^usCountry}} Forensic officials who probed the scene said that while the twins' bodies were found on the floor, their bed looked unused. They said that the accused may have smothered the children before using the knife. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Forensic officials who probed the scene said that while the twins' bodies were found on the floor, their bed looked unused. They said that the accused may have smothered the children before using the knife. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} When officers from local police station reached Trimurti apartment, they found the bodies of the two girls on the floor of a bedroom, and a blood-soaked knife nearby. The sisters' bed looked undisturbed. The accused was sitting beside the bodies, and was arrested on the spot. Wife was unaware of daughters' murders till police arrived {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} When officers from local police station reached Trimurti apartment, they found the bodies of the two girls on the floor of a bedroom, and a blood-soaked knife nearby. The sisters' bed looked undisturbed. The accused was sitting beside the bodies, and was arrested on the spot. Wife was unaware of daughters' murders till police arrived {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The accused's wife told the police that everything seemed normal the evening before the incident. The family had dinner together before the accused took the children to his room and spoke on the phone for a long time. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The accused's wife told the police that everything seemed normal the evening before the incident. The family had dinner together before the accused took the children to his room and spoke on the phone for a long time. {{/usCountry}}

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The wife was allegedly asleep in another part of the flat and learned about the murders only when officers knocked on their door. Watching the CCTV feed from outside during the night, she saw him take one daughter to the bathroom around 2.30 am, then return and switch off the light. Reshma then went to sleep and was unaware of the killings until morning.

She demanded that her husband be hanged the same day.

Investigators suspect depression or psychiatric condition

DCP Chaudhary said that while no clear motive had been established, with the accused reported to be stable financially. Police said there were no apparent disputes over money that he was involved in.

Following initial inquiries, investigators linked the incident to depression or a psychiatric condition.

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According to investigators, the 45-year-old had grown increasingly unstable after his mother's death a few months ago. His wife told the police that he had repeatedly spoken of wanting to die and taking the twins with him. She further told officials that he had told her to leave with their son and let him raise their daughters alone.

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He had also installed CCTV cameras throughout the flat, from the entrance gate to the kitchen and bedrooms, and had kept his wife under constant surveillance. She was effectively barred from his room, she said.

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A large quantity of medicines were also recovered from the accused's room. Police are also examining whether he sedated the twins beforehand, given his professional access to drugs. She confirmed that he regularly took sleeping pills. Officials are probing whether he was receiving any psychiatric treatment.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Haidar Naqvi Haidar Naqvi covers central UP and Bundelkhand. He closely tracks developments in internal security in the region and beyond.

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