‘Kattappa Baahubali’ war in NCP; Sibal says Maharashtra politics is about 'loaves…'

Former Congress leader Kapil Sibal observed that whatever happened in Maharashtra as the Nationalist Congress Party split between Sharad Pawar and Ajit Pawar seemed to be allowed by the law. "This is not democracy. It's a Tamasha and the law seems to allow it," the former union minister noted as Sharad Pawar is all set to address the party's national executive meeting in New Delhi.

An NCP wing in Delhi put up posters from Baahubali where Kattappa backstabbed Baahubali.

"It is about the loaves of power. Not people," Kapil Sibal tweeted.

Sharad Pawar in Delhi today after Wednesday's show of strength

On July 2, Ajit Pawar took oath as the deputy chief minister of Maharashtra breaking away from the 24-year-old party that his uncle founded in 1999 splitting from the Congress. Ajit Pawar claimed the support of the majority of the MLAs his show of strength outnumbered Sharad Pawar's. Unfazed, Sharad Pawar called the national executive meeting of the party on Thursday in New Delhi. He warned Ajit Pawar that every party that allied with the BJP got destroyed. He also asked why Ajit Pawar's faction was using Sharad Pawar's photo. He also said the Hindutva of the BJP and Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) are different.

'Kattappa stabbing Baahubali'

Ahead of Sharad Pawar's meeting in New Delhi on Thursday, Rashtrawadi Vidyarthi Congress put up posters from Baahubali where Kattappa was backstabbing Baahubali.

'Age just a number'

Ajit Pawar took an ageist jibe at uncle Sharad Pawar and said at the age of 83, he should now give his blessings to the younger leadership. Ajit Pawar also blamed Sharad Pawar for not getting an NCP chief minister in Maharashtra in 2004 NCP had more MLAs than the Congress. Anil Deshmukh said age is just a number and at the age of 83, Sharad Pawar is the lion alive and roaring.

What's next? Who is the real NCP?

While this remains an unresolved question, Ajit Pawar already approached the Election Commission staking claim to the NCP symbol. He also claimed that on June 30 he was chosen as the party president replacing Sharad Pawar.

