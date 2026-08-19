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Kar HC revoked KPSC chairman Sahukar suspension

The Karnataka high court on Tuesday quashed the suspension of Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC) chairperson Shivashankarappa Sahukar by Governor Thawarchand Gehlot, holding that the prescribed procedure was not followed

Published on: Aug 19, 2026, 08:35:00 IST
By Coovercolly Indresh, Bengaluru
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The Karnataka high court on Tuesday quashed the suspension of Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC) chairperson Shivashankarappa Sahukar by Governor Thawarchand Gehlot, holding that the prescribed procedure was not followed.

HT Image
HT Image

Justice Suraj Govindaraj said the Governor had not acted on a recommendation or advice of the state Cabinet while issuing the July 13 suspension order. The court clarified that its decision was limited to the legality of the suspension and did not adjudicate the allegations against Sahukar. It also directed that no decision be taken regarding the appointments of his daughters.

Senior advocate Arun Shyam, appearing for Sahukar, argued that the Cabinet’s subsequent approval of the suspension was legally invalid.

Separately, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday searched 21 locations across Karnataka and Gujarat as part of its probe into alleged irregularities in KPSC recruitment under Sahukar.

The searches covered Sahukar’s residences in Bengaluru’s Dollars Colony and Aland in Kalaburagi district, KPSC member Shantha Hosamani’s premises, the KPSC office in Bengaluru, and locations linked to intermediaries, selected candidates and a private organisation allegedly connected to the recruitment process.

Four FIRs were registered at Vidhana Soudha police station in connection with the allegations. The cases invoke Sections 336(2), 336(3) and 340(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), relating to forgery, fraudulent making of documents and using forged documents as genuine. Section 10 of the Karnataka Public Examination (Measures for Prevention of Corruption and Unfair Means in Recruitment) Act, 2023, was also invoked, along with cheating provisions and Section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act, relating to acceptance of an undue advantage by a public servant.

Police arrested Arif Mohammed Mulla, 45, of Jamakhandi, and Sikandar Chaudhary, 46, a headmaster in Vijayapura district, for allegedly acting as middlemen. They were sent to judicial custody.

The ED is examining bank transactions, documents, communications and other records seized during the searches to trace the alleged flow of funds and identify those involved. The probe is also examining the role of intermediaries, the private company, officials and candidates suspected of benefiting from the alleged recruitment manipulation.

 
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