Karnal kisan mahapanchayat: Cops warn 'armed elements', call for order
india news

Karnal kisan mahapanchayat: Cops warn ‘armed elements’, call for order

Haryana Police said a ground intelligence report indicated some miscreants have reached the Anaj Mandi in Karnal armed with lathis and iron rods.
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON SEP 07, 2021 01:45 PM IST
A large number of protesting farmers have reached the Anaj Mandi in Karnal. (HT Photo)

The Haryana Police said on Tuesday a ground intelligence report indicated some armed miscreants had reached Karnal where a large number of farmers gathered for a kisan mahapanchayat of the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) being held.

Issuing a statement, the police further warned the "mischievous elements" against taking the law into their hands and urged them to maintain public order.

"Ground intelligence reports indicate that some elements from Rambha, some from Nissing and some from other places have reached the Anaj Mandi armed with lathis, jellis, iron rods... The district administration and police are warning such mischievous elements not to take the law into their hands and maintain public order, All such elements will be strictly dealt with in accordance with law," the statement read.

The statement further said the administration had held talks with farmer leaders over the issue and the miscreants were not paying heed to their words either.

Earlier, it was reported an 11-member team, including Rakesh Tikait, Balbir Singh Rajewal, Darshan Pal and Gurnam Singh Charuni, left for talks with Karnal administration at mini-Secretariat when the administration offered talks over their demands.

The administration has made a massive security arrangement across Karnal as the agitating farmers have also decided to gherao the Karnal mini secretariat to protest the baton charge against them on August 28.

At least 40 companies of paramilitary forces have been deputed as a precautionary measure.

The precautionary measures and arrangements came as the farmers announced no changes in the plan after talks with Karnal deputy commissioner, seeking action against those involved in the lathicharge and relief for the injured, failed on Monday. Over 40 farmers were injured in the clashes last month.

The Samyukt Kisan Morcha, a platform of farm unions spearheading the protests against the farm laws since November, had threatened to lay siege to the secretariat if its demands for action were not met by September 6.

(With inputs from bureau)

