Talks fail, Karnal prepares for Mahapanchayat tomorrow

Additional police force from nearby districts have started arriving in Haryana’s Karnal ahead of a crucial Mahapanchayat of Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) on Tuesday. The Mahapanchayat is being held against police lathicharge on farmers on August 28.

This comes in the wake of talks between Haryana Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) chief Gurnam Singh Charuni and Karnal deputy commissioner Nishant Kumar failing. Farmer union leaders from Haryana had demanded registration of FIRs against Karnal SDM Ayush Sinha and police officials involved in the lathicharge in which around 40 farmers sustained injuries; a compensation of ₹25 lakh and a government job to the next kin of farmer Sushil Kajal who they claim died; financial assistance of ₹2 lakh each for all the injured farmers; and free treatment to them at government hospitals.

BKU Haryana president Gurnam Singh Charuni said, “The deputy commissioner could not give any satisfactory response on the demands raised by the Morcha leaders and we will go ahead with our panchayat and grave of the mini secretariat as per the schedule as the deadline of our ultimatum to them will expire this evening.”

“The government may also stop us even before reaching the grain market but we will protest wherever they will stop us and we will cross their barricades,” he added.

Charuni asked the farmers from Haryana, Punjab and Uttar Pradesh to reach the Karnal grain market at 10am and the march towards the Karnal mini secretariat will begin after the meeting.

Paramilitary forces are also expected in Karnal by late evening. Karnal district administration officials said the government will also try to stop the movement of farmers from Punjab and Uttar Pradesh as the traffic advisory for commuters travelling on NH-44 has already been issued.

Karnal district magistrate Nishant Kumar Yadav has also announced that Section 144 of the CrPC will be imposed in the district on September 7.