Karnal men allegedly 'tortured' in Iran by ‘donkers’, claim families, probe begins

Two men from Karnal in Haryana who left the country after being promised jobs in Spain were taken via a "donkey route" and are now being "tortured" in Iran over ransom demands, their families claimed. The families of Ritik (24) and Pawan (40) have lodged a complaint with Karnal Police. (AI-generated image for representation)

The 'donkers' have been sending videos to family members, in which one of them is pleading for help and saying they are being tortured, they said.

The families of Ritik (24) and Pawan (40) have lodged a complaint with Karnal Police and have also appealed to the government to help rescue the two men, who left home on October 22.

Congress leader Randeep Surjewala has appealed to the Haryana government to bring the men back safely.

When contacted, Inspector Tarsem, SHO of Karnal Sadar police station, said: "We have registered a case under relevant provisions of law after the two families lodged a complaint stating that they paid money to the travel agents who duped them. Further investigations are on."

Donkers, a term used for people promising to help people migrate illegally through donkey routes, which usually involve crossing multiple borders.

Ritik and Pawan, who are from different villages in Karnal district, were promised by Haryana-based "travel agents" that they would take them to Spain, where they would get jobs.

However, the families of the two men claimed that after they left home on October 22, the agents arranged their flight to Kolkata and then onwards to Thailand.

From there, other agents in the network sent them to Tehran promising it will be a short halt before they head to Spain.

In Tehran, the 'donkers' are torturing them and threatening to sell their kidneys if they are not given the money they are demanding, the families claimed.

Congress general secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala posted on X, "Lives of two youths from Karnal are in danger. Both youths were kidnapped in Iran. Threat to kill them if ransom is not paid."

"Both youths were heading abroad for jobs. (Haryana CM) Nayab Saini ji, we want both young men safe under any circumstances," he said in Hindi.