BIDAR Ten members of a family drowned while one was reported missing after a group of 14 people attempting to collect freshwater shells was swept away by strong currents near the Palli Hallu Venkchapur river in Karnataka’s Uttara Kannada district, police said on Sunday.

Karnataka: 10 of family drown while collecting freshwater shells

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Chief minister Siddaramaiah announced a solatium of ₹5 lakh to the next to the kin of each victim. He added that intensive search operations were underway for the missing person. “I was deeply distressed to learn about the incident. I pray that the departed souls rest in peace. This is an extremely unfortunate and painful tragedy,” Siddaramaiah said, adding, “We all pray that the missing persons return safely and reunite with their families.”

“The incident occurred at around 11.30 am to noon, at the Palli Hallu Venkchapur river in Shirali village of Bhatkal taluk. Fourteen people had collectively gone fishing during heavy rainfall,” Uttara Kannada SP Deepan MN said.

“At that time, the river water level suddenly increased and a strong gush of water swept them away. Ten people drowned and died. Three people, including the complainant, who had been caught in the strong water current, were rescued and admitted to Manipal hospital for treatment,” he added.

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{{^usCountry}} Authorities were yet to ascertain the exact sequence of events leading to the tragedy. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Authorities were yet to ascertain the exact sequence of events leading to the tragedy. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The deceased have been identified as Lakshmi Madev Naik (38); Lakshmi Shivaram Naik (39); Malati Jattappa Naik (38); Mastamma Manjunath Naik (43); Lakshmi Annappa Naik (44); Jyoti Naik (37); Umesh Manjunath Naik (42); Manjamma Goyda Naik (40); Nagaratna Parameshwar Naik (40); and Madevi Manjunath Naik (60). {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The deceased have been identified as Lakshmi Madev Naik (38); Lakshmi Shivaram Naik (39); Malati Jattappa Naik (38); Mastamma Manjunath Naik (43); Lakshmi Annappa Naik (44); Jyoti Naik (37); Umesh Manjunath Naik (42); Manjamma Goyda Naik (40); Nagaratna Parameshwar Naik (40); and Madevi Manjunath Naik (60). {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} One Madev Bairappa Naik (43), remained missing. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} One Madev Bairappa Naik (43), remained missing. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Three survivors who were rescued from the strong current were undergoing treatment at Manipal hospital, officials said. Authorities said all the victims belonged to the same family from Padushirali Sharadahole village in Shirali. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Three survivors who were rescued from the strong current were undergoing treatment at Manipal hospital, officials said. Authorities said all the victims belonged to the same family from Padushirali Sharadahole village in Shirali. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The bodies recovered from the river were shifted to the Bhatkal Taluk Government Hospital. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The bodies recovered from the river were shifted to the Bhatkal Taluk Government Hospital. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Fire and rescue personnel, the coastal security force, police teams and local residents continued search operations late into the evening for the missing person. Bhatkal police have registered a case of accidental drowning under provisions related to unnatural death. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Fire and rescue personnel, the coastal security force, police teams and local residents continued search operations late into the evening for the missing person. Bhatkal police have registered a case of accidental drowning under provisions related to unnatural death. {{/usCountry}}

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Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced compensation of ₹2 lakh each from the Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund for the families of those who died in the incident.

He also announced financial assistance of ₹50,000 each for the injured.

In a post on X, Modi said, “I am deeply saddened to hear about the incident in Karwar district of Karnataka. My condolences to those who have lost their loved ones. I pray for the speedy recovery of the injured.”

Collecting freshwater mussels is a livelihood activity for some sections of people, similar to fishing. Many of those involved were experienced in the work and had reportedly undertaken such activities earlier as well.

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