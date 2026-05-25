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Karnataka: 18-year-old NEET aspirant found dead, no suicide note recovered

An 18-year-old Karnataka student died by suicide after the NEET-UG 2026 exam was canceled due to a paper leak, raising concerns among aspirants.

Published on: May 25, 2026 06:10 am IST
By Arun Dev
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BENGALURU An 18-year-old student in Karnataka’s Kalaburagi district died by suicide days after appearing for the NEET-UG 2026 examination, which was later cancelled by the National Testing Agency over allegations of a paper leak.

Karnataka: 18-year-old NEET aspirant found dead, no suicide note recovered

Police said the student, who had recently completed her pre-university course with 92% marks, was found hanging from a ceiling fan in her apartment. Officers who inspected the scene said no suicide note had been recovered and that an investigation was continuing under the jurisdiction of the Station Bazaar police station.

Her father told reporters that she had performed well in the examination and that the family had not noticed any visible distress. “There was no distress or problem in our family, and we were living happily,” he said.

He added that his daughter may have been worried about having to sit for the examination again after the cancellation of the May 3 test. “She had performed well (in NEET), everything was going well. Maybe she had some feelings in her mind about writing it (NEET) again. I do not blame anyone, I do not accuse anyone. We do not know her pain or suffering. What can I say?” he said.

The controversy surrounding the examination has also triggered political reactions. Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah last week accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Pradhan of failing to take responsibility for repeated NEET paper leak allegations.

Speaking at a protest organised by the Karnataka Youth Congress in Bengaluru on Thursday, Siddaramaiah said the authority to conduct medical entrance examinations should be returned to the states.

“The NEET question paper leak has happened repeatedly, but neither Prime Minister Narendra Modi nor Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has accepted responsibility,” he said. “Dharmendra Pradhan has simply announced another examination date and washed his hands of the issue. Both he and the Prime Minister must take responsibility.”

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Arun Dev

Arun Dev is an Assistant Editor with the Karnataka bureau of Hindustan Times. A journalist for over 10 years, he has written extensively on crime and politics.

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Check India news real-time updates, latest news, CBSE 12th Result 2026 LIVE from India on Hindustan Times and more across India.
Check India news real-time updates, latest news, CBSE 12th Result 2026 LIVE from India on Hindustan Times and more across India.
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