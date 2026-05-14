The Congress government in Karnataka on Wednesday issued orders allowing students to wear limited traditional and faith-based attire such as hijabs and turbans along with their prescribed uniforms in schools and pre-university colleges across the state.

Karnataka allows students to wear faith-based symbols in schools

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The new directive, issued by the Department of School Education and Literacy, revoked a controversial 2022 order issued by the previous BJP government that in effect barred the wearing of hijabs in schools and colleges.

The order stated that students could not be compelled either to wear or remove religious or traditional symbols permitted under the order, underlining that educational institutions were spaces intended to promote “scientific temper, rationality, equality, dignity, fraternity, discipline, mutual respect, social harmony, and the responsibilities of our constitutional democracy.” The directive specifically listed “Peta/Turban, Janivara/Sacred thread, Shivadaara, Rudrakshi, Headscarf (Hijab)” among the permissible symbols.

It added that “secularism in a constitutional sense is not an opposition to personal beliefs; rather, it is the giving of equal respect to all, institutional impartiality, and non-discriminatory behaviour.”

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{{^usCountry}} The controversy first emerged in January 2022 at a government pre-university college in Udupi, where a group of Muslim students said they had been barred from classrooms because they wore hijabs. Similar disputes soon surfaced in other districts, triggering demonstrations by students both supporting and opposing the use of such headscarves. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The controversy first emerged in January 2022 at a government pre-university college in Udupi, where a group of Muslim students said they had been barred from classrooms because they wore hijabs. Similar disputes soon surfaced in other districts, triggering demonstrations by students both supporting and opposing the use of such headscarves. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The state government issued an order on February 5, 2022 directing students to follow uniforms prescribed by educational institutions. In places where no official uniform existed, students were instructed to wear clothing consistent with “equality, integrity and public order.” This order became the basis for restricting hijabs in several colleges. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The state government issued an order on February 5, 2022 directing students to follow uniforms prescribed by educational institutions. In places where no official uniform existed, students were instructed to wear clothing consistent with “equality, integrity and public order.” This order became the basis for restricting hijabs in several colleges. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The issue soon escalated into one of Karnataka’s most divisive political debates. Some institutions temporarily suspended classes amid protests and counter-mobilisations, while images of students wearing saffron shawls and hijabs became emblematic of the standoff. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The issue soon escalated into one of Karnataka’s most divisive political debates. Some institutions temporarily suspended classes amid protests and counter-mobilisations, while images of students wearing saffron shawls and hijabs became emblematic of the standoff. {{/usCountry}}

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The government’s order was challenged before the Karnataka High Court by Muslim students who argued that wearing the hijab was protected under constitutional guarantees of religious freedom and privacy. But the high court upheld the government’s position in March 2022, ruling that the hijab was not an essential religious practice under Islam and affirming the authority of educational institutions to enforce dress codes.

The case later reached the Supreme Court, where a two-judge bench delivered a split verdict in October 2022. One judge upheld the restrictions while the other ruled in favour of the petitioners. The matter was referred to a larger bench, where it remains pending.

The Congress, which was in Opposition at the time, opposed the restrictions and promised to revisit the issue if elected to power in Karnataka.

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In its order, the government said it had reconsidered the matter after receiving concerns related to “traditional and belief-based markers worn by students of various religions and traditions.”

“Upon re-examining this matter, the Government is of the opinion that the discipline and order of the institution can be maintained without restricting such limited traditional and practice-based symbols usually worn by students,” the order said.

The government maintained that uniforms would continue to be mandatory in educational institutions. “All government schools, aided educational institutions, private educational institutions, and pre-university colleges in the state shall continue to prescribe and mandate uniforms as per the rules,” the order stated.

At the same time, it clarified that religious and traditional symbols could not override the basic character of the uniform. “Such traditional and practice-based symbols must be supplementary to the uniform and must not change, modify, or defeat the basic purpose of the prescribed uniform,” the order said.

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“No student shall be denied entry to the educational institution, classroom, examination hall, or academic activities for the reason of wearing such limited traditional and practice-based symbols with the prescribed uniform,” the order added.

Any institutional circular, instruction or custom inconsistent with the new order would be treated as void, the government said.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Arun Dev ...Read More Arun Dev is an Assistant Editor with the Karnataka bureau of Hindustan Times. A journalist for over 10 years, he has written extensively on crime and politics. Read Less

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