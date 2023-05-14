Karnataka Assembly election arithmetic: Take a look at how seats flipped for Congress

After a high-octane election campaign, the assembly election cycle in Karnataka ended with the results on Saturday. The verdict was a massive boost to the Congress and a setback for the BJP, as the grand old party stormed to a handsome majority banking on a strong anti-corruption plank and a host of social welfare promises.

Congress leaders celebrate their win in the Karnataka assembly elections, in Bengaluru.(HT_PRINT)

Here’s a look at all the big poll numbers.

The victory is significant for Congress for the margin of its success and the coherence of its efforts.