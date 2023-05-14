Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Karnataka Assembly election arithmetic: Take a look at how seats flipped for Congress

ByHT Correspondent
May 14, 2023 10:26 AM IST

The Congress registered a resounding victory in the Karnataka assembly election 2023, winning 136 seats. The BJP lost its reign as it ended up with 65 seats.

After a high-octane election campaign, the assembly election cycle in Karnataka ended with the results on Saturday. The verdict was a massive boost to the Congress and a setback for the BJP, as the grand old party stormed to a handsome majority banking on a strong anti-corruption plank and a host of social welfare promises.

Congress leaders celebrate their win in the Karnataka assembly elections, in Bengaluru.(HT_PRINT)

Here’s a look at all the big poll numbers.

The victory is significant for Congress for the margin of its success and the coherence of its efforts.
Topics
bjp congress karnataka assembly election karnataka assembly election
