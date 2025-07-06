Search
Sunday, Jul 06, 2025
New Delhi oC

Karnataka BJP MLA’s son caught on video firing in air, case registered

PTI |
Published on: Jul 06, 2025 01:04 PM IST

BJP MLA's son booked for firing gun in air during the Lakshmi Devi temple festival in Gokak town in Belagavi district.

Santosh Jarkiholi, son of BJP MLA and former minister Ramesh Jarkiholi, has been booked after a video emerged showing him allegedly firing a gun in the air during a temple fair in Gokak.

Santosh Jarkiholi booked after firing gun in air at Karnataka temple fair(Screengrab from X/@allaboutbelgaum)
Santosh Jarkiholi booked after firing gun in air at Karnataka temple fair(Screengrab from X/@allaboutbelgaum)

The incident allegedly took place on Saturday during the Lakshmi Devi temple festival in Gokak town in Belagavi district.

In the video, which went viral on social media, Santosh is seen celebrating amid a crowd by firing in the air.

Following the incident, the Gokak Town Police registered a First Information Report (FIR) against Santosh Jarkiholi on Saturday.

The charges are related to the illegal use of a firearm in a public gathering.

Home minister G Parameshwara, told reporters on Sunday in Bengaluru that the matter was being taken seriously.

"A formal complaint has been filed, and legal action will follow accordingly. The police will perform their duty without succumbing to any kind of pressure. No one is above the law," he said, assuring a transparent investigation into the case.

Officials have indicated that Santosh may be summoned for questioning soon.

Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today and Latest News, Air India Ahmedabad Plane Crash Live Updates on Hindustan Times.
Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today and Latest News, Air India Ahmedabad Plane Crash Live Updates on Hindustan Times.
News / India News / Karnataka BJP MLA’s son caught on video firing in air, case registered
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On