'Karnataka BJP will be washed away in tears': Seer on Yediyurappa's resignation

One of the religious leaders who met BS Yediyurappa last week, has said that the Karnataka unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will be washed away in tears due to his resignation. Dingaleshwara Swami of Balehosur Mutt asked the party to reconsider its decision.

"BS Yediyurappa has given his resignation in pain. Karnataka BJP will be washed away in tears. BJP should reconsider its decision," Dingaleshwara Swami was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Yediyurappa announced his resignation on Monday at an event to celebrate to years of his government. He later met Governor Thawar Chand Gehlot, who accepted his resignation.

The 78-year-old thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP's central leadership, and denied he was under any kind of pressure.

"I had no pressure from senior party leaders. I am voluntarily submitting my resignation," Yediyurappa said in an emotional address broadcast live on local television channels.

As the speculation around his exit gained traction, the heads of various mutts in Bengaluru met Yediyurappa last Tuesday. The religious leaders of the Veerashaiva-Lingayat community, which comprises 16 per cent of the Karnataka's population and the largest vote base for the BJP, promised their support to Yediyurappa following the meeting.

The leaders warned the BJP against any move to dislodge Yediyurappa, saying it will have "huge consequences" for the party.

The Lingayat community is back in the focus with speculations of replacing Yediyurappa. The chief minister has been the face of the Lingayat community in the party and has enjoyed large electoral support from its members.

Yediyurappa, a four-time chief minister of Karnataka, had helped the BJP form its first government in the southern state in 2008.