Old age or corruption? Siddaramaiah wants to know why Yediyurappa quit

Hours after Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader BS Yediyurappa stepped down as the chief minister of Karnataka on Monday morning, opposition leader and Congress veteran Siddaramaiah raised questions over his resignation.

In a series of tweets, former Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah said the people of the state ought to know the real reason behind the resignation of the ruling party leader.

It is a norm in democracy for CM to resign when his party loses in elections.



Definite reason has to be given to the people of Karnataka when a Chief Minister of the party with majority resigns.



What is the reason for @BSYBJP's resignation?



Old age or corruption?#BSYResigns — Siddaramaiah (@siddaramaiah) July 26, 2021

A four-time chief minister, BS Yediyurappa announced his decision to step down on a day the BJP celebrated the second year of his government in Bengaluru.

Although Yediyurappa didn't state the exact reason behind his decision, he hinted at BJP's policy of not giving any posts to party leaders above 75.

However, Siddaramaiah hinted that the BJP asked Yediyurappa to quit owing to allegations of corruption against him and urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to initiate a probe.

Many @BJP4Karnataka leaders have publicly spoken about @BSYBJP's corruption.@narendramodi who always says 'Na Khaunga, Na Khanedunga' should show courage to initiate investigation about the allegations of corruption on Yediyurappa.#BSYResigns — Siddaramaiah (@siddaramaiah) July 26, 2021

Speculations about the 78-year-old leader's resignation became rife immediately after his return from New Delhi on July 17 following his meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP chief JP Nadda and home minister Amit Shah. Even though he denied the rumours doing the rounds about his resignation, he hinted at a possible leadership change in the days leading to Monday's ceremony.

ALSO READ | Not going anywhere, will work for Karnataka: BS Yediyurappa on next stint

Siddaramaiah said he was not surprised at the resignation of Yediyurappa and said he would celebrate only when the BJP loses the election. The 223-member Karnataka state assembly is slated to go to the polls in 2023.

"Corruption is in the DNA of @BJP4Karnataka & this will not change with the change in Chief Minister. BJP had come to power through unethical 'Operation Kamala' & Karnataka will be better off only with the ousting of BJP," the former chief minister tweeted.

This was not the first time that Yediyurappa stepped down from the post of the chief minister. In 2011, Yediyurappa was forced to quit after the Karnataka Lokayukta alleged his involvement in illegal mining in the state.